ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing Monday in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, that killed 35 people. The car bomb struck Sadr City, the predominantly Shia neighborhood, and comes two days after two attacks in Baghdad that also targeted Shiites killed 28 people. ISIS regards Shiites as apostates. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Monday’s attacker pretended to be a man who intended to hire laborers. He detonated his device once workers gathered around his vehicle, Adabi said. Iraqi forces, backed by coalition aircraft, are targeting the ISIS stronghold of Mosul. The operation to retake the city began in November.
Today's News: Jan. 2, 2017
ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul attack, and more from the United States and around the world.
—ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Day that killed 39 people.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Suicide Bombing in Baghdad Kills 35
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Istanbul Attack
ISIS has claimed for the New Year’s Day attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people. In a statement, it said the attack was carried out by a “heroic soldier.” The attacker is still at large. Victims from at least 12 countries were killed when the gunman opened fire inside the Reina nightclub where about 600 people had gathered to ring in the New Year. ISIS said the attack was in retaliation against Turkey’s involvement in the civil war in neighboring Syria. The group had also been blamed for previous attacks inside Turkey, which has seen several high-profile terrorist attacks in the past year.