Turkish authorities searched Sunday for the suspect in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations that left at least 39 people dead and another 70 people wounded. The assailant, acting alone, killed a police officer and a civilian outside the Reina club at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday before entering the building and opening fire on partygoers inside with a long-barreled weapon, the AP reports. He has not been identified and remains at large. Video footage from cameras nearby showed the gunman wore a Santa Claus hat. Vasip Sahin, the governor of Istanbul, said the gunman “rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun.” As many as 600 people were inside the club at the time of the attack, The New York Times reports. No one has claimed responsibility for the assault.
Today's News: Jan. 1, 2017
The deadly attack at an Istanbul nightclub, Donald Trump and Russian hacking, and more from the United States and around the world.
—President-elect Donald Trump told reporters Saturday night that he knew “things that other people don’t know” about Russian hacking interference in the presidential election, which U.S. intelligence agencies say was ordered by Russia’s military intelligence unit. Catch up on the news with stories my colleague David Graham, here and here.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).