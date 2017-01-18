The Deadly Avalanche in Italy

Although the number of fatalities is unclear, Antonio Crocetta, an alpine rescue workers, told ANSA, the Italian news agency, “there are many dead.” Luca Cari, a fire brigade spokesman, told the news agency: “There [is] tons of snow, uprooted trees, debris that buried the area where the hotel was.” Firefighters were quoted as saying: “The situation is dramatic—the hotel has been swept away, only a little piece remained upright.” More from ANSA:
The rescuers said that they were continuing to dig but added “it’s extremely difficult.” Crocetta and others had to use skis to get to the hotel because of the heavy snow that has hit Italy. Alpine rescue personnel reported that the avalanche probably took place because of Wednesday’s earthquakes. Therefore, the hotel staff and guests have probably been under the snow and rubble for almost 24 hours. “The avalanche is huge” said rescuers. Rescue vehicles, including ambulances, have been blocked by snow about two metres high some nine kilometres from the Hotel Rigopiano, sources said Thursday. Firefighters are reaching the scene with a helicopter and a track vehicle that can carry up to eight people. The first people to reach the hotel were personnel from the Alpine Rescue who got there with skis.