The Deadly Avalanche in Italy

What we know:

—One body has been pulled out of the snow and rubble near the Hotel Rigopiano in the mountainous Abruzzo region’s Gran Sasso National Park. Two people have been rescued. About 30 people are missing.

—Authorities say an avalanche “swept the hotel away.”

—There were several strong quakes in central Italy on Wednesday. The region has also received heavy snowfall.

—We’re tracking the development below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).