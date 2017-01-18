Live Blog

The Battle for Mosul

The latest on the Iraqi military’s efforts to retake the city from ISIS.

A member of Iraqi rapid-response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle on January 18 with ISIS militants in Mosul, Iraq. Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters

Iraqi forces and their allies launched their operation to retake Mosul from ISIS last October.

ISIS seized Mosul in June 2014, and the city, Iraq’s second-largest, is the group’s most-prized asset in Iraq. As Iraqi forces turn their attention to the Sunni-dominated, ISIS-controlled parts of the city west of the Tigris, we’ll follow the developments.

All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

