The Deadly Shooting at a Fort Lauderdale Airport

Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
Such reports often turn out to be false, and we’ll keep an eye on the situation and update it when we learn more.
What we know:
—Five people are dead and eight taken to hospital after someone opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
—The incident occurred at baggage claim in Terminal 2 of the airport.
—A suspect is in custody.
—This is a developing story and we’ll be following it here. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport says the airport “will be closed for an extended period of time.”
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
✈️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Ground Stop for flights @FLLFlyer - Check with your airline on flight status https://t.co/fllGZVY8m9 https://t.co/4y0mylU57q— The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2017
Here’s Conde Nast Traveler on ground stops: “It’s an order issued by the Federal Aviation Administration whenever they need to freeze operations. It requires that flights scheduled to land at the affected airport be held at their departure point.”
Ari Fleischer, the former White House spokesman, was at the airport when the incident took place. Here’s what he tweeted:
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
“I am on my way to Fort Lauderdale International Airport to be briefed by law enforcement,” Rick Scott, Florida’s governor, said on Twitter.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were taken to hospital after the shooting. Their conditions are unknown. There is no official word on the number of fatalities.
Mike Hernandez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, said security had been increased at the Miami airport and the Port of Miami “out of an abundance of caution.” Broward County is part of the Miami metropolitan area.
Out of an abundance of caution, enhanced security measures are in place at @iflymia and @PortMiami— Mike Hernández (@HernandezMA5) January 6, 2017
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said:
Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
It said the department received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at the airport. The upper level of airport is open, the department added.
The airport tweeted the incident occurred “in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”
New information on conflicts of interest that would challenge even a saint
Wells Fargo. JPMorgan Chase. Fidelity Investments. Prudential PLC. Vanguard Group. These are among the major financial institutions that own business debt held by Donald Trump, according to an investigation just published by the Wall Street Journal.
While the president-elect’s finances remain murky, due largely to his refusal to release his tax returns, the newspaper reports that he owes at least hundreds of millions of dollars, that the debt is held by more than 150 institutions, and that some of it is backed by his personal guarantee. “As a result, a broader array of financial institutions now are in a potentially powerful position over the incoming president,” it states. “If the Trump businesses were to default on their debts, the giant financial institutions that serve as so-called special servicers of these loan pools would have the power to foreclose on some of Mr. Trump’s marquee properties or seek the tens of millions of dollars that Mr. Trump personally guaranteed on the loans.”
Science says lasting relationships come down to—you guessed it—kindness and generosity.
Every day in June, the most popular wedding month of the year, about 13,000 American couples will say “I do,” committing to a lifelong relationship that will be full of friendship, joy, and love that will carry them forward to their final days on this earth.
Except, of course, it doesn’t work out that way for most people. The majority of marriages fail, either ending in divorce and separation or devolving into bitterness and dysfunction. Of all the people who get married, only three in ten remain in healthy, happy marriages, as psychologist Ty Tashiro points out in his book The Science of Happily Ever After, which was published earlier this year.
Social scientists first started studying marriages by observing them in action in the 1970s in response to a crisis: Married couples were divorcing at unprecedented rates. Worried about the impact these divorces would have on the children of the broken marriages, psychologists decided to cast their scientific net on couples, bringing them into the lab to observe them and determine what the ingredients of a healthy, lasting relationship were. Was each unhappy family unhappy in its own way, as Tolstoy claimed, or did the miserable marriages all share something toxic in common?
A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next
In the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration, he and his wife, Michelle, hosted a farewell party, the full import of which no one could then grasp. It was late October, Friday the 21st, and the president had spent many of the previous weeks, as he would spend the two subsequent weeks, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. Things were looking up. Polls in the crucial states of Virginia and Pennsylvania showed Clinton with solid advantages. The formidable GOP strongholds of Georgia and Texas were said to be under threat. The moment seemed to buoy Obama. He had been light on his feet in these last few weeks, cracking jokes at the expense of Republican opponents and laughing off hecklers. At a rally in Orlando on October 28, he greeted a student who would be introducing him by dancing toward her and then noting that the song playing over the loudspeakers—the Gap Band’s “Outstanding”—was older than she was.
The roots of Russia's political appeal in Europe and the United States
Donald Trump is practically alone in mainstream American politics in his consistent praise of Vladimir Putin and insistence that the United States would benefit from warmer relations with Russia. But that inclination to view Putin more as ally than adversary places Trump squarely in line with the racially infused, conservative-populist movements gaining ground in both America and Europe.
And that means the intra-GOP friction over Russia between Trump and more traditional foreign-policy thinkers like Senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina points toward a much larger debate over the priorities that should drive American foreign policy.
Across the political spectrum, mainstream foreign-policy thinkers in both the United States and Europe view Putin as a threat largely because he is pushing to expand Russian influence across eastern Europe and the Middle East in ways that could destabilize the U.S.-led system of alliances and global rules that has defined the international order since World War II. That concern has spiked amid a succession of provocative actions from Putin, ranging from his 2014 incursion into Ukraine and brutal military campaign against anti-government rebels in Syria, to the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia hacked Democratic Party email accounts to influence the 2016 American presidential election. (Trump, due to receive an intelligence briefing about those conclusions on Friday, has steadfastly resisted and belittled that conclusion.)
Russia reduces troops in Syria, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Russia has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria days after it announced a ceasefire in the more than five-year-long civil war. Admiral Kuznetsov, the aircraft carrier, will be the first to leave.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
The Daily Show resurrected Luther, the character who promises to tell Americans what the president is really thinking—but gave the president himself the last word.
There’s perhaps been no better satire of the Obama presidency than the figure of Luther, Obama’s anger translator. Key & Peele’s serialized sketch, in which the title character says all the things Obama won’t and can’t say as president, was multifaceted in its insights: about the performative demands of the office, about Obama’s own cool demeanor, about the collision of all those things in the person of the country’s first black president. Key & Peele’s Luther sketches—including, and perhaps especially, the one performed with the actual President Obama, at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner—were, in all that, as profound as they were wacky, and as much about the country Obama governed as they were about the president himself.
In defense of the intelligence community
Something stunning happened on Capitol Hill yesterday: Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee practically stood shoulder to shoulder with senior officials from the U.S. intelligence community as they declared that America’s spies were right after all: The Russian government sought to interfere in the U.S. presidential election by hacking into election-related email and leaking information. It was a striking bipartisan rebuke to President-elect Donald Trump, who has consistently cast skepticism on allegations of Russian involvement and seemed to disparage the intelligence community. Perhaps in anticipation of that committee hearing, Trump was already backpedaling on Twitter before it started, declaring, “The media lies to make it look like I am against ‘Intelligence’ when in fact I am a big fan!”
Monitoring the president-elect’s statements on Twitter—and analyzing what they mean
President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly issued announcements and proposals over Twitter, during both the presidential election and the transition period, embracing the medium as a superior means of communicating with the American people compared to relying on traditional media organizations.
Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has promised that Trump’s tweets will continue: “He has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth,” Spicer recently explained to WPRI TV in Providence, Rhode Island, adding that Twitter allows him to “put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before.”
We’ll track and unpack Trump’s tweets here, according to our best understanding of their significance.
A CFPB investigation concluded that Transunion and Equifax deceived Americans about the reports they provided and the fees they charged.
In personal finance, practically everything can turn on one’s credit score. It’s both an indicator of one’s financial past, and the key to accessing necessities—without insane costs—in the future. But on Tuesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that two of the three major credit-reporting agencies responsible for doling out those scores—Equifax and Transunion—have been deceiving and taking advantage of Americans. The Bureau ordered the agencies to pay more than $23 million in fines and restitution.
In their investigation, the Bureau found that the two agencies had been misrepresenting the scores provided to consumers, telling them that the score reports they received were the same reports that lenders and businesses received, when, in fact, they were not. The investigation also found problems with the way the agencies advertised their products, using promotions that suggested that their credit reports were either free or cost only $1. According to the CFPB the agencies did not properly disclose that after a trial of seven to 30 days, individuals would be enrolled in a full-price subscription, which could total $16 or more per month. The Bureau also found Equifax to be in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which states that the agencies must provide one free report every 12 months made available at a central site. Before viewing their free report, consumers were forced to view advertisements for Equifax, which is prohibited by law.
Putting things off is a habit, but it doesn’t have to be meaningless.
It takes three words.
In a StoryCorps animation, Patrick Haggerty remembers the remarkable advice he got from his dairy farmer dad.