Live Blog

The Deadly Shooting at a Fort Lauderdale Airport

Five people were killed and eight taken to hospital in an attack reports say was perpetrated by a lone gunman who is in custody.

People stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, January 6, 2017. AP

What we know:

—Five people are dead and eight taken to hospital after someone opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

—The incident occurred at baggage claim in Terminal 2 of the airport.

—A suspect is in custody.

—This is a developing story and we’ll be following it here. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

Updates

No new updates

Unconfirmed Reports of Additional Shots, Sheriff's Office Says


Such reports often turn out to be false, and we’ll keep an eye on the situation and update it when we learn more.

Airport Closed 'For an Extended Period of Time'

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport says the airport “will be closed for an extended period of time.”

Trump Is Monitoring the Situation

5 Dead, 8 Taken to Hospital, Sheriff's Office Says


FAA Issues Ground Stop

Here’s Conde Nast Traveler on ground stops: “It’s an order issued by the Federal Aviation Administration whenever they need to freeze operations. It requires that flights scheduled to land at the affected airport be held at their departure point.”

A First-Hand Perspective of the Incident

Ari Fleischer, the former White House spokesman, was at the airport when the incident took place. Here’s what he tweeted:

Governor Rick Scott Heads to the Area

“I am on my way to Fort Lauderdale International Airport to be briefed by law enforcement,” Rick Scott, Florida’s governor, said on Twitter.

8 People Taken to Hospital

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were taken to hospital after the shooting. Their conditions are unknown. There is no official word on the number of fatalities.

Increased Security at Other Local Facilities

Mike Hernandez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, said security had been increased at the Miami airport and the Port of Miami “out of an abundance of caution.” Broward County is part of the Miami metropolitan area.


Multiple Fatalities

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said:


It said the department received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at the airport. The upper level of airport is open, the department added.

The airport tweeted the incident occurred “in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

Back to Updates