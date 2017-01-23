Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on the country to defend Dutch values in an open letter Monday, urging anyone who doesn’t accept them to “behave normally, or go away.” The prime minister criticized those who “harass gays, or whistle at women in short skirts, or brand ordinary Dutch people racists,” but added the solution is not to “tar everyone with the same brush, or insult or expel whole groups.” The remarks, which come less than two months ahead of the country’s upcoming general elections, appear to be both an appeal to voters swayed by the far-right Dutch Freedom Party’s (PVV) anti-immigration stance, as well as a critique of PVV head Geert Wilders’ anti-Moroccan and anti-Islam rhetoric. Wilders, whose PVV narrowly leads Rutte’s liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in latest polls, called Rutte’s message “deceiving.”
Pivotal Elections Loom Over Europe
Voters in France, Germany, and the Netherlands will vote this year in what is expected to be a critical test for establishment candidates and parties.
Establishment candidates and parties will be scrutinized in elections this year in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.
A slate of populist parties across Europe have grown in strength since the global recession of 2008. That, coupled with the success of the Brexit movement in the U.K. and the election of Donald Trump in the U.S., has incumbents like German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the defensive.
As primaries continue and European voters head to the polls, we’ll follow the developments—from the elections themselves to the populist candidates who will be competing in them.
All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).