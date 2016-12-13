—Secretary of State John Kerry will reportedly outline the U.S. vision for peace between Israelis and Palestinians amid the continued fallout between the U.S. and Israel over the UN Security Council vote criticizing Israel’s settlement activities.

—Russian officials acknowledge “institutional support” for widespread doping in sports, but reject a New York Times investigation that top Russian officials knew about the practices.

