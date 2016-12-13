German authorities arrested Wednesday a 40-year-old Tunisian man they say was an accomplice in the December 19 attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people and wounded 48 others. Authorities arrested the suspect in Berlin and have a day to decide whether to charge him. Investigators say they found the suspect’s contact information on the phone belonging to Anis Amri, the man who carried out that attack by driving a truck into a crowd. Amri was shot and killed near Milan last week. The BBC adds that Dutch authorities are investigating whether Amri traveled to the Netherlands immediately the attack. ISIS claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack.
Today's News: Dec. 28, 2016
John Kerry to outline U.S. vision for peace in the Middle East, Russia admits to widespread institutional support for doping in sports, and more from the United States and around the world.
—Secretary of State John Kerry will reportedly outline the U.S. vision for peace between Israelis and Palestinians amid the continued fallout between the U.S. and Israel over the UN Security Council vote criticizing Israel’s settlement activities.
—Russian officials acknowledge “institutional support” for widespread doping in sports, but reject a New York Times investigation that top Russian officials knew about the practices.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Tunisian Man Arrested in Connection With Berlin Attack
Russian Official Appears to Admit 'Institutional Conspiracy' of Sports Doping
A Russian anti-doping official has acknowledged to The New York Times an “institutional conspiracy” that permitted widespread doping in the country’s athletics program. But the body she heads, Rusada, said Anna Antseliovich’s remarks were distorted. At issue is the World Anti-Doping Agency’s McLaren report that was published earlier this month. It claimed more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from the doping program in an “institutional conspiracy [that] existed across summer and winter sports athletes.” Rusada officials said Wednesday that Antseliovich was merely echoing those remarks, but not directly acknowledging any official Russian actions to support doping. The Russian government has denied the existing of a doping program for its athletes. Nevertheless, its track-and-field competitors were banned from the Rio games.
Kerry to Outline U.S. Vision of Middle East Peace Deal
Secretary of State John Kerry will reportedly outline Wednesday the U.S. vision of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, just days after the U.S. abstained from a UN Security Council vote that criticized Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. That abstention has resulted in a new low in relations between the two allies (Israel had wanted the U.S. to, as it typically does, veto the resolution) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies alleging that it was the Obama administration that, in fact, orchestrated the resolution and pressured its allies on the Security Council to adopt it. Israel has suspended diplomatic relations with those nations that supported the UN resolution and had announced the construction of more homes in East Jerusalem—but that latter plan has reportedly been postponed until after Kerry’s speech to avoid further straining relations with the Obama administration. We’ll update this post with more details as they emerge.