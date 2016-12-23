Lockheed Martin’s gift to President-elect Donald Trump came a little early this year. Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of the aerospace giant, announced late Friday that she had spoken with Trump about the F-35, the controversial joint-strike fighter. “I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost down aggressively," Hewson said in a statement. Trump has repeatedly railed against the plane, which many observers think has been a bloated and unsuccessful project. In mid-December, he tweeted that its “cost is out of control.” Then on Thursday he added, "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Even before taking the presidency, Trump has taken to directly and personally pressuring private companies, whether the air-conditioner manufacturer Carrier or aerospace companies like Boeing and Lockheed, raising some eyebrows.
Today's News: Dec. 24, 2016
—Tunisian authorities have arrested three men in connection with the December 19 attack in Berlin, including the nephew of prime suspect Anis Amri, whom police shot and killed Friday in Milan.
—Actress Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care after an apparent heart attack aboard a plane on Friday.
—Lockheed Martin’s CEO says she told President-elect Donald Trump she would keep the cost of the F-35 fighter down.
—It’s Christmas somewhere. NORAD, the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command, is tracking Santa Claus’ progress across the globe here.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
Lockheed Martin CEO Vows to Drive Down the Cost of the F-35
Carrie Fisher Remains Hospitalized After 'Cardiac Event'
The actress Carrie Fisher remains hospitalized in Los Angeles after she suffered a “cardiac event” aboard an airplane on Friday. Her brother Todd told the Associated Press Friday evening that Fisher was “stabilized” and out of emergency, but in a later interview told the AP that she was receiving good care but he couldn’t describe her condition. “We have to wait and be patient,” he said. “We have so little information ourselves.” Fisher, 60, fell ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Medical staff met the plane at the airport and rushed her to the hospital. Fisher, who is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, is most famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. She has spoken out about her struggles with drug abuse and bipolar disorder. As news of her illness spread, tributes spread in, including this from her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill:
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
Tunisia Arrests Three in Connection With the Berlin Attack
Tunisia’s Interior Ministry announced Friday that it has arrested three men, including the nephew of alleged Berlin attacker Anis Amri, on suspicion of terrorism. The government says the three men, ages 18 to 27, constituted a terror cell, and that Amri’s nephew had confessed to communicating with his uncle via Telegram, an encrypted messaging app popular with ISIS, and that Amri had asked him to pledge allegiance to the group. Amri, 24, was shot and killed by police in Milan, Italy, on Friday after officers tried to approach him and he opened fire. He came to Europe from Tunisia in 2011, initially entering Italy and later moving on to Germany. Authorities believe that Amri plowed a truck through a crowded Christmas market on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 56. He then fled, apparently passing through France before arriving in Italy. Amri allegedly managed to execute the attack despite being on a German government watchlist. While Tunisia has grappled with a few major terrorist attacks, it has in great measure become known as a source of terrorist attacks overseas, particularly fighting with ISIS in Iraq and Syria.