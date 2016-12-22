—The Christmas market in Berlin where a truck driver plowed into shoppers on Monday, killing 12 and injuring 48 others, has reopened. Police are still searching for the perpetrator, who they say could be armed and dangerous. More here.

—Russia held a memorial service for its slain ambassador in Moscow. Andrey Karlov, 62, was shot and killed in Ankara Monday but a Turkish policeman in apparent protest of Russia’s involvement in the Syrian conflict. More here.

—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).