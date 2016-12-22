The Syrian government said Thursday it has retaken the entire city of Aleppo, according to state media. The news marks a turning point in the five-year-long civil war and a major loss for rebel groups, which had held the city since 2012. President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had increased bombing raids and ground operations in recent weeks. That time also saw brokered pauses in fighting to allow civilians to evacuate, and as of Wednesday, more than 30,000 people chose to leave during the cease-fires. More than 4,000 rebel fighters also evacuated this week under a deal made between Assad’s government and the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. The government has destroyed all the hospitals in the area, and efforts to deliver food and aid fail often. The rebel capture of Aleppo four years ago had been the opposition’s biggest victory in the Syrian conflict, which has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced more people than did World War II. Now that the rebels have fallen back further east, their chances of toppling Assad are even less likely.
Today's News: Dec. 22, 2016
The reopening of the Berlin Christmas market, the slain Russian ambassador’s memorial, and more from the United States and around the world.
—The Christmas market in Berlin where a truck driver plowed into shoppers on Monday, killing 12 and injuring 48 others, has reopened. Police are still searching for the perpetrator, who they say could be armed and dangerous. More here.
—Russia held a memorial service for its slain ambassador in Moscow. Andrey Karlov, 62, was shot and killed in Ankara Monday but a Turkish policeman in apparent protest of Russia’s involvement in the Syrian conflict. More here.
—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).
Updates
The Fall of Rebel-Held Aleppo
Japan's Prime Minister Approves Record-High Defense Budget
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed off on a record defense budget on Thursday, increasing spending on military equipment, including fighter jets and submarines. The $43.6 billion represents a 1.4 percent increase over last year. If Japan’s parliament approves the budget for 2017, it would be the fifth straight year Abe has increased defense spending. The budget process comes at a time of growing tension over territorial disputes with China, and as North Korea claims it is nearing the development of a nuclear warhead. In a separate bill, Abe proposed increasing funds for the country’s coast guard to cover costs for 200 additional maritime-law enforcement staff, and five large ships, which are often used to patrol a string of nearby uninhabited islands claimed by both China and Japan. Japan also plans to upgrade its missile defense system.
Nigeria's Plastic Rice Problem
Nigerian authorities arrested a suspect accused of smuggling more than 100 bags, about 2.5 tons’ worth, of fake plastic rice, which the person planned to sell as the real stuff, the AFP reported Thursday. Food prices typically rise near the holidays, and the suspect is believed to have smuggled the plastic rice into the country from China in bags branded “Best Tomato Rice.” The bags were found in a store in the county’s capital, Lagos, after authorities received a tip. The plastic rice looked so convincing that despite a slight chemical smell, a Lagos customs chief said it was only after officials boiled the rice that they were certain. “It was sticky and only God knows what would have happened if people consumed it," customs controller Mohammed Haruna said. Rice is the most popular food staple in Nigeria, and while phony rice is rare, the country has a serious problem with the sale of fake pharmaceutical drugs.
Russia Pays Tribute to Slain Ambassador in Moscow
Russia held a memorial service Thursday for Andrey Karlov, the ambassador to Turkey who was fatally shot at a photo gallery in Ankara this week. Family, diplomats, and others streamed past the open casket in the marble lobby of the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow, paying their respects to Karlov, who was 62. Mourners included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Karlov worked in diplomacy for 40 years and became Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2013. He was delivering a speech at the opening of a photo exhibition in Turkey’s capital on Monday when an off-duty Turkish policeman fatally shot him. The gunman, who shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo!” after Karlov went down, was killed in a shootout with police soon after. The attack came after days of protests in Turkey against Russia’s involvement in the Syrian conflict and the violent bombardment of the Syrian city of Aleppo.
Berlin Christmas Market Reopens After Attack
The Christmas market where a truck driver plowed into shoppers, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, reopened Thursday, three days after the attack. Police have installed concrete barriers around Breitscheidplatz, an open-air market, to prevent a similar assault, the BBC reports. Berlin police tweeted photos of the market, and said officials had completed their work at the crime scene. “We are returning #Breitscheidplatz to the Berlin public. #WeAreBerlin,” they said.
Unsere Tatortarbeit ist abgeschlossen. Wir geben den #Breitscheidplatz wieder zurück an die Berliner Öffentlichkeit. #WirSindBerlin pic.twitter.com/Nhec9p5lbz— PolizeiBerlinEinsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) December 21, 2016
German authorities are carrying out raids in search of their main suspect, Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian man who arrived in Germany last year and requested asylum, but was denied. Police believe he may be armed.