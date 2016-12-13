The Trump Tweet Tracker

Live Blog

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly issued announcements and proposals over Twitter, both during the presidential election and the transition period. Trump has made a habit of issuing 140-character statements, often late at night, that can drive the national conversation.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has promised that the tweets will continue. “He has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth,” Spicer recently explained to WPRI, adding that Twitter allows him to “put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before.”

We’ll parse selected tweets—and unpack them—here.

Trump: 'Thought It Was Going to Be a Smooth Transition - NOT!'

The Tweets

The Prompt

Trump was attacking the decision by the United States not to veto last week’s United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel for its settlement policy, but the timing suggests that Secretary of State John Kerry’s address on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may have been the proximate trigger for the comments.

The Context

The president-elect is clearly frustrated by the Obama administration’s efforts to alter the United States’s posture to the conflict on its way out the door. But as the first tweet in the sequence suggests, this is only the most recent flashpoint in a transition process that began with promises of amity, and which has devolved into acrimony. He’s hardly alone, though, in his complaints about the substantive policy at issue here—although many critics of Israeli policy are applauding the moves, the administration has also attracted some withering opposition from both sides of the aisle, including from House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, who said that as a result of the abstention at the U.N., “Israel's enemies were strengthened.”

The Response

Where to begin? It’s remarkable to see this particular president-elect attacking the administration on the grounds that it’s violating procedural norms and deviating from long-held foreign-policy stances, criticisms more commonly applied to Trump. His insistent insertion of himself into public-policy debates has challenged the principle that the nation has just one president at a time, as my colleague Uri Friedman has written. Critics pin the blame for the souring transition squarely on Trump himself, and many see the moves at the U.N. as long overdue. But others take a more jaundiced view of the administration’s last-minute Middle East maneuvers, believing it should defer action on non-time-sensitive issues for the new administration.

Trump Thanks Himself for Surging Consumer Confidence

The Tweet

The Prompt

This time, the president-elect made it easy. He was responding to the release of the Consumer Confidence Index, a monthly survey of 5,000 households by the the Conference Board, and independent economic-research organization. And he actually understated the increase, which was slightly more than four points.

The Context

Consumers are, on average, feeling optimistic about the future, and Trump can fairly take credit for that. A PRRI / The Atlantic poll showed something similar last month. But that survey, like a recent Gallup poll, showed a strong partisan tilt. What’s happened is that, since the election, Trump supporters are feeling better about the future, and that’s pulling up overall sentiment.

The Response

Like most economic news, the CCI offers something of a mixed bag. It’s expectations that are rising, not consumers’ assessment of their present circumstances. Trump may struggle to produce economic growth that can keep pace with those rising expectations. And more than a few commentators raised their eyebrows at his final, “Thanks Donald!”—both for its use of the third person, and for its echo of the sarcastic, “Thanks, Obama!” of recent years.

