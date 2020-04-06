2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the #AtlanticPoetryChallenge Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States (excluding Puerto Rico) and the District of Columbia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside or those living in the same households, whether or not related) of The Atlantic Monthly Group LLC (“Sponsor”), and its respective parent, affiliates, and subsidiaries are not eligible to enter or win.

3. Contest Period. The Contest will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time (“ET”) on April 6, 2020, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).

4. How to Enter. The entry period to submit nominations will begin at 8 a.m. ET on April 6, 2020, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 (the “Entry Period”). To enter, during the Entry Period, post an original poem to Instagram that corresponds with one of the challenge writing prompts and include the challenge hashtag #AtlanticPoetryChallenge. You may enter up to four poems into the contest. The authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to submit at time of entry will be considered the entrant. All poems and photos of the poems (including the artwork in any backgrounds, design elements, or images featured therein), must be the sole, original work of the entrant, or the entrant must have permission from the rights owner to enter it in the Contest. Photos of the poem should be at the highest resolution possible. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third party’s intellectual-property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive, or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor.

7. Winner Selection. Four (4) Winners (“Winners”) will be determined on or about May 3, 2020 as described below. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

Four (4) Winners will be selected by a panel of judges (who are selected by Sponsor) from among the eligible entries based on the following criteria: (i) Language and word choice (50%), (ii) Style and presentation (20%), and (iii) Interpretation of the prompt (20%), and (iv) Adherence to the rules (10%). The entrant who receives the highest scores during this judging will be selected as the Winner. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be rejudged based entirely on the “quality of writing” judging criteria.