April is National Poetry Month, so we’re celebrating on Instagram with a poetry-writing challenge. Each week, we’ll share a prompt to inspire you; all you have to do is upload an original poem to your Instagram account and tag the #AtlanticPoetryChallenge. At the end of the month, we’ll pick four winners from all the submissions to highlight on our account.
Here’s how to enter:
-
Using one of our weekly writing prompts as inspiration, upload a poem to your Instagram account during the month of April and include the hashtag #AtlanticPoetryChallenge in the caption.
-
Your submission can be a photo of a handwritten poem, or it can be typed on an app, as long as it’s legible.
-
Each submission (including poem and any artwork) must be original and previously unpublished.
-
The poem should be no more than 100 words long.
-
The submitted poem must correspond to one (or more if you’d like) of the #AtlanticPoetryChallenge prompts shared.
-
You can submit up to four poems for consideration in the challenge.
Make sure to follow us on Instagram to see the weekly prompts. Good luck, and happy writing!
Full contest rules can be found below.
#AtlanticPoetryChallenge Contest Official Rules:
1. No purchase necessary to enter or to win. Subject to applicable federal, state, local, and municipal laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.
2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the #AtlanticPoetryChallenge Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States (excluding Puerto Rico) and the District of Columbia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside or those living in the same households, whether or not related) of The Atlantic Monthly Group LLC (“Sponsor”), and its respective parent, affiliates, and subsidiaries are not eligible to enter or win.
3. Contest Period. The Contest will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time (“ET”) on April 6, 2020, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).
4. How to Enter. The entry period to submit nominations will begin at 8 a.m. ET on April 6, 2020, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 (the “Entry Period”). To enter, during the Entry Period, post an original poem to Instagram that corresponds with one of the challenge writing prompts and include the challenge hashtag #AtlanticPoetryChallenge. You may enter up to four poems into the contest. The authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to submit at time of entry will be considered the entrant. All poems and photos of the poems (including the artwork in any backgrounds, design elements, or images featured therein), must be the sole, original work of the entrant, or the entrant must have permission from the rights owner to enter it in the Contest. Photos of the poem should be at the highest resolution possible. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third party’s intellectual-property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive, or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor.
7. Winner Selection. Four (4) Winners (“Winners”) will be determined on or about May 3, 2020 as described below. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.
Four (4) Winners will be selected by a panel of judges (who are selected by Sponsor) from among the eligible entries based on the following criteria: (i) Language and word choice (50%), (ii) Style and presentation (20%), and (iii) Interpretation of the prompt (20%), and (iv) Adherence to the rules (10%). The entrant who receives the highest scores during this judging will be selected as the Winner. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be rejudged based entirely on the “quality of writing” judging criteria.
8. Prizes. Four winners will receive a one-year digital subscription to The Atlantic. All four Winners will also have their poems recognized on the Atlantic Instagram account. Winners are responsible for any additional options and for all applicable taxes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
9. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about May 3, 2020 via Instagram direct message. Sponsor will contact during normal business hours. Failure to reach Winner after three tries or return of prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification, and an alternative Winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive his or her right to receive prize. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability, and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may result in a Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute Winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, including, without limitation the internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
10. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor that corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify, or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before and/or after the termination date, or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.
11. Release. By entering the Contest (and, if applicable, by receipt of prize), each entrant agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor and Instagram and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, members, employees, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Contest or, for each Winner, receipt or use or misuse of any prize.
12. Limitations of Liability. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors, or any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines, the Instagram service, or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error that may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged, or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Contest unless it is not possible to award another entry due to discontinuance or completion of the Contest. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded.
13. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each entrant grants to Sponsor a nonexclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit, or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his or her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he or she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require.
14. Choice of Law. These rules shall be governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the District of Columbia. Any dispute, controversy, or other claim arising out of these rules shall be resolved in an appropriate court within the District of Columbia.
15. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.
16. Sponsor, Winners List, and Official Rules. The #AtlanticPoetryChallenge is sponsored by the Atlantic Monthly Group LLC, 600 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037 (“Sponsor”). The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of Winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. For a list of Winners (available after May 5, 2020) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.theatlantic.com/letters/archive/1857/11/atlantic-poetry-challenge-instagram or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (Vermont residents need not affix return postage) to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), #AtlanticPoetryChallenge, 600 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20037. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Nesima Aberra at naberra@theatlantic.com or call 202-266-7000.
