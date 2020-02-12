Because journalists are hooked on Twitter, they often—no, constantly—write news stories about things that happen on the platform. Our biggest problem is this phenomenon: Something happens on Twitter; celebrities, politicians and journalists talk about it, and it’s circulated to a wider audience by Twitter’s algorithms; journalists write about the dustup. They often present the subject as a debate roiling the country, when it’s really just an argument taking place inside that journalist’s Twitter feed. Regular people are left with a confused, agitated view of our current political discourse and in many cases of our fellow Americans.

Meyer’s article is a fantastic example of this problem (to his credit, he makes this point in the article). I had never heard of any story about a #NeverWarren hashtag trending on Twitter until I read it. Meyer closes by saying, “You’re never ‘just saying’ on Twitter. You’re always doing.” I think he’s absolutely right. I think our news media desperately need to stop “doing.”

I know that making the argument that journalists should largely quit Twitter may sound drastic. But is it? In order for our republic to begin to heal, we are going to need our news agencies to stop engaging in the same destructive behaviors that put us here in the first place. The “democratic culture” is not at work on the platform, not really. Some people using it are having a good time and influencing each other. But the distorted, often ill-prepared arguments and political firestorms are generally not helpful or informative for the rest of us. If Twitter is ruinous for the Left, then chances are it’s functionally ruinous for the whole country.

Benjamin M. Reilly

Seattle, Wash.