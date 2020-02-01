John Ziegler

Camarillo, Calif.

My husband died by suicide in August 2019, after nine months of intensive drug and counseling treatment for major depressive disorder. Like most suicide survivors, I (and our family) have been wracked with grief and guilt that there was something more we could have done to protect and save him from his depression.

Your article was right to take the radio host to task for calling suicide an act of cowardice. But give people who think that a break. Until they’ve seen someone terrified by his inability to stop a negative downward mental spiral, they don’t know what they’re talking about.

Articles like yours that try to explain depression and encourage people to talk about its prevalence, particularly in a culture that prizes success and high achievement, will help others. You were right to label depression “inadequately treated.” It is, and until we do better, all the hope in the world is false.

Susan Petrarca

Lemont, Ill.

Mr. White does an excellent job of gently offering Wallace as an example of what happens in a clinically depressed mind. I am grateful for Wallace’s willingness to use his talents as a writer to explain what millions of people struggle with but aren’t able to articulate to family and friends.

In addition to a fundamental misunderstanding of both depression and its worst symptom—death by suicide—a broader problem is that we feel free to add subjective labels to other people’s struggles with diseases in the first place. I am reminded of a Twitter discussion recently on whether labeling someone’s “fight” with cancer as “brave” indicated that someone who chose not to seek treatment was not fighting bravely and was instead giving up in a cowardly manner.

The terms cowardly and brave are subjective and imply a deeper knowledge of the intentions behind, say, attempting suicide or refusing chemotherapy. Suicide is neither cowardly nor brave—it is the ugly, unfortunate final stage of depression. No one has the authority to label it otherwise.

Moreover, calling a victim of suicide a coward is harmful and useless. One cannot shame a depressed person into getting well. Dealing with a dangerous illness is deeply personal and emotionally draining, and spectators would be more useful by offering nonjudgmental support or saying nothing at all.

Laura Beth Jackson

Washington, D.C.