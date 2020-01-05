Mike Anderson

Sunnyside, N.Y.

And I thought my son was the only garbage-truck nut! By age 3, he was so fascinated by the trash pickup that he and his younger brother would run to their playroom window to watch this loud, wake-you-up ritual every week. When the men waved up at them, the thrill was simply unmatched. Later, they would play in the backyard as the men riding on the back of the truck. The large overgrown honeysuckle vine branches entangled on the fence were the perfect height for a 3-year-old. They would “ride” the vines like garbage trucks before jumping off to grab their “trash” from the yard—buckets from the sandbox, errant balls, watering cans.

In their 30s now, they may not remember this as their mother does—or they may not want to admit that they do.

Becky Wiemer

Los Angeles, Calif.

When we asked our friend’s 5-year-old son what he would like to do when he grew up he said, “I would like to become a garbage-truck driver.” When we asked him why, he responded, “Because I would have to work only on Tuesdays!”



Werner Geissler

Munich, Germany

I live in an apartment complex for seniors in which the garbage is picked up daily, early in the morning. As soon as my cat hears the noisy truck approaching, it becomes excited, jumps to the window, watches the crane raise and lower garbage bags, and follows the truck as it leaves. Trash pickup is indeed quite a spectacle, but ignored by adults. Maybe the article asks the wrong question? Should the real question not be why children and cats are so interested in garbage trucks, but rather why we adults are so good at ignoring them?

Anthonie W. Muller

Amsterdam, the Netherlands