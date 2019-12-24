I understand that this is an unusual condition and that many people don't have access to affordable eye care. However, if it weren't for my optometrist, I most likely would've lost all vision in my right eye by now. Therefore, I think it's narrow-minded to fixate only on the barriers to eye exams in this country. Routine eye exams can save people from debilitating vision loss.

Lauren Brown

Nashville, Tenn.

Let's set the record straight about comprehensive eye examinations, as provided by the nation's doctors of optometry. Eye exams are an essential element of health care that safeguard vision and save lives. A doctor of optometry ensures the eye is healthy and can identify more than 250 systemic diseases—including diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and stroke—before they exhibit symptoms, placing patients on a path to early treatment.

To the experts, the evidence for eye exams is so compelling that in 2018 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched an initiative urging all physicians to do more to educate and inform their patients about the importance of eye exams, recognizing them as efficiently-offered and accessible care. In 2018 alone, more than 300,000 Americans were diagnosed with diabetes through an eye exam provided by their doctor of optometry.

The organization I am proud to lead, the AOA (American Optometric Association), is a nationwide force for health and vision, having actively supported the enactment of 62 laws in 47 states during the last two decades that have expanded access to essential medical eye health and vision care to tens of millions more Americans.

In America, Mr. Mounk certainly has the right to choose to forgo the essential health care his own doctor and virtually all other doctors are recommending. However, when he uses a public platform to mislead, misinform, and endanger, the AOA and our doctors will speak out, correct his inaccuracies, and insist on an immediate retraction.

Barbara L. Horn, O.D.

President, AOA

St. Louis, Mo.

I agree this should be a simpler process. As an optician, I find it just as difficult as anyone else. I know I need an eye exam periodically; however, I should be the one who determines when. Unless I need a change in prescription, I don't want to be forced to go every year.

There has to be an easier way.



Laurie Bond

Walnut Creek, Calif.

Mounk’s report ignores the fact that there is a legal liability for any doctor, particularly with contacts, and that there are reasonable arguments to limit the time a prescription is valid.

Ken Henderson, O.D.

Mt. Vernon, Wash.

Having worked in the field of ophthalmology for 20 years, I feel compelled to comment. Contact lenses are medical devices that must be specially fit for your eyes. It is not just about the strength: The curvature of your eye must be taken into consideration and the right material prescribed. Both the curvature of the contact lens and the material affect how much oxygen is able to get to your cornea. When contact lenses do not fit properly, the damage is often sight-threatening and irreversible. In extreme cases, patients have needed corneal transplants or the eye removed due to severe infection. More commonly, we see patients with corneal neovascularization due to improperly formed contacts or contact-lens abuse.



Peggy Drum

Gastonia, N.C.