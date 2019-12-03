Why Everyone Should Sleep Alone

In November, Mallika Rao argued in favor of nightly separation: “Wander too far in search of privacy, and you nullify romance; get too close, and the same occurs.”

Eight and a half years ago, my wife of 37 years passed away. We always slept together. After she died, the empty bed was so lonely that I had trouble sleeping. But over the next year I began to notice that I slept better than I had in decades, and was able to start the day full of energy. There’s nobody on the horizon, but if another lady should someday steal my heart and we decide we can’t live without each other, that will only extend to daytime hours!



Bruce Goldberg

Silver Spring, Md.

Reading Mallika Rao’s recent article, I was struck by how my experience runs exactly opposite to what Rao describes. I find that while I can be impatient with some of my wife’s daytime personal habits (for example, I’m more of a neat freak when it comes to the household than she is), our nightly time in bed together binds us closer and soothes the rough spots of our previous day. It’s a comfort, not a burden.



Randy Balogh

Santa Clara, Calif.

In 2003, I cut out an article from The Wall Street Journal about “the dangers of second-hand snoring,” and left it where my husband could see it. His snoring and the accompanying jerking were keeping me awake and making me angry. The article suggested a “sleep vacation,” in which you try sleeping apart for 10 days. We tried it, and for the same number of hours in bed, I felt as though I had had two hours’ more sleep—probably because I had. We never went back.



Martha Krieg

Ypsilanti, Mich.