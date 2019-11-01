The Presidency Deserves Respect—Even When the President Does Not

When President Donald Trump made an appearance at Game 5 of the World Series, he was met with a cascade of boos and chants of “Lock him up!” and “Impeach Trump!” from the crowd. On Tuesday, Peter Wehner argued that the institution of the presidency is not synonymous with the occupant of the office, and that in certain circumstances, we should show respect for the office rather than disdain for the officeholder:​

“More than enough institutional wreckage is going on just now,” he wrote. “It would be helpful if more of us didn’t contribute to it, even in small ways.”

My wife told me that, for the first time in years, she felt a little patriotic after the World Series booing. After college, she spent a year teaching English in Thailand and saw what it looks like when certain speech is off-limits. Watching a stadium full of people voice their displeasure with the chief executive to his face without fear of governmental reprisal is a truly amazing experience when you’ve lived in a country where an offhand remark about the king can land you in prison.

The American version of free speech is often pilloried by those who say it is far too lenient. At the World Series we saw how incredibly powerful it can be.