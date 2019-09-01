It’s so exciting to find out that I am not alone! I’ve always woken up between four and 4:30 in the morning. People ask me why, and I have no explanation. I just shrug and tell them I must have been a farmer in another life and got up early to milk the cows.

“But what do you do at that hour?” they ask. I catch up on the latest news or read. If the weather is nice, I take my coffee out to the backyard, watch the sun come up, and listen to the birds. I love the peace and quiet, and knowing that I have the whole day ahead of me.

When younger family members tell me they sleep in until 9:30 or 10 a.m. on the weekend, I just shake my head: “That’s crazy! The day’s half over.” The term super lark is new to me. I always thought of myself as a robin.

Nancy Northcutt

Bellevue, Neb.

I have always been a night owl—even as a child I found it hellish to go to bed early. I would flip and flop for hours. As I grew up a bit, I found that I didn’t need that much sleep, so I kept late hours and a day job. You can only do that so long.

I could never find work at night that paid a living wage. However, for three years I worked for a 24-hour pharmacy during the overnight hours. It was the most wonderful time in my life. I was healthier, I ate better, lost weight, and slept for eight hours every day.

Rebecca Schatte

Houston, Texas

When I was young, I shared a room with my older brother, who, if allowed, could have slept the whole day through. He would complain to my parents that I was up by 4 or 5 a.m. every day. I would move around our narrow space, entertaining myself, making noises as part of my narratives—galloping horses, Western gunfights, etc.

My first two marriages were failures because I married women who were both somewhat like my older brother.

It wasn’t until I found a religious system of beliefs that encouraged rising early that I found people who were like me, or at least were able to relate to how easy it was for me to get up, bathe, read from the scriptures, and practice yoga and meditation. With those relationships, I found real personal success. I would do the wake-up duties—getting the sleepyheads up for morning practices.

Now, as I progress through my 70s, I sometimes find it beneficial to take a nap or two in the afternoon. But I am still an early riser, and I love it!



Karta Purkh Khalsa

Kansas City, Mo.