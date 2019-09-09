This is a significant omission because it continues, inadvertently, the decades-long practice of not examining how Moynihan actually thought about race.

Professor John Hoberman

University of Texas

Austin, Texas

Tim Naftali replies:

I agree with John Hoberman that Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s role in the conversations with Richard Nixon about IQ and race needs scrutiny. In seeming to elide Moynihan’s comments in the October 7, 1971, phone call (one of two recorded conversations he had with Nixon on this matter), I may have suggested that he wasn’t complicit in this troubling exchange. I am glad that Hoberman pointed out the omission and that I have the opportunity to make clear my understanding of Moynihan’s role in this disturbing presidential seminar.

Prior to the October 7 phone call, Nixon received a memo from Moynihan, who had left the administration as a domestic adviser in late 1970 to return to teaching at Harvard. The document, which makes for unpleasant reading, lays bare that Moynihan shared the view that intelligence was something that could be measured with a single number (a theory that has been disproved by the paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould, among others), and that he took seriously a genetic “ranking” of races.

“Psychologists now think they know something of the ranking of the major races,” Moynihan wrote to Nixon. “Asians first; Caucasians second; Africans third. This latter point is not settled. It is an inference from the testing of persons of African descent in Caucasian settings.” Moynihan, it turns out, was actually the immediate source of Nixon’s later taped blathering, though no doubt Nixon only saw the theory as confirmation of what he’d long assumed.

Moynihan was an influential thinker on race and social policy, and he later became a Democratic senator representing New York. He was a member of the generation of liberals who turned on the claims of the Great Society and became labeled as “neoconservatives.” As he explained in a letter to the novelist John Updike in 1992, Moynihan believed he had found evidence in new empirical studies disproving that social policy based on social science had any impact on social change.

The memo and the ensuing conversation happened because Nixon had asked Moynihan for comment on the Harvard professor Richard Herrnstein’s article, “I.Q.,” in the September 1971 Atlantic. “Herrnstein is, of course, very much worth reading,” Moynihan explained in his memo. “The findings of intelligence testing, which he summarizes, have profound implications for social policy.”

In his article, Herrnstein argued that IQ is the dominant factor in social, academic, professional, and even sexual success. He prophesied a scary “meritocracy” determined by IQ, with people locked into genetic subclasses: “When people can freely take their natural level in society, the upper classes will, virtually by definition, have greater capacity than the lower.”