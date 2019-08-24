Thirty-Two Short Stories About Death in Prisons

Following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Ken White told 32 short stories about in-custody deaths or near deaths in U.S. prisons, and reflected on how the country treats incarcerated people.

Before I spent six years in prison in North Carolina on drug charges, I spent 15 months in Columbus County jail. The jail conditions were unspeakable: 18 women in a 15-by-12-foot room. It was so overcrowded that women had to sleep on floor mats in front of the toilet. In those six years in prison, I was assigned to four different facilities. I can tell you from experience, staff matters. While the staff in Columbus County couldn’t make the cell bigger, they took us out whenever they could, and came whenever someone needed them. They were visibly bothered by the condition we were in, and it made a difference to us that they cared. In prison, on the other hand, there was good staff and bad staff. Officers don’t make the rules, but how they enforce them makes a huge difference. The ones that cared were worshipped and respected by inmates. You are at their mercy, and you know it. If I could institute a reform, it would be the hiring process and educational requirements of both police and prison officers.



Joan Olsen

Watha, N.C.

The gruesome vignettes compiled by Ken White depict not only profound suffering by people held in correctional facilities, but the callous disregard—and in some cases criminal conduct—of staff charged with their care. These 32 stories provide a glimpse into the closed and medieval world of incarceration in America.