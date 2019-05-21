We’ve both found a good breakfast salad to be key for keeping excess sugar out of our diets and making sure we get enough vegetables. It’s easier to have vegetables in the morning from your own fridge before you leave the house than to coordinate a transfer of an additional serving for lunch—and it sets your day on a good trajectory.

Rachel Price

Cambridge, Mass.

My mother was Pennsylvania German and she thought nothing of having peach pie for breakfast with milk poured over it. It confused my first-generation American father, who’d grown up surrounded by his Scottish family. Oatmeal was breakfast. Eggs were breakfast. Pie was not breakfast. My mother could have cared less and just kept on being herself her whole life.

Now that both of them are gone, I try to not beat myself up when I wake up, run through my possible choices for the morning—all good and tasty—but really just want a grilled cheese sandwich made with mild cheddar and extra sharp white on Alvarado sprouted bread.

Linda Robertson

Sebastopol, Calif.

Having lived in Asia and Europe, I can say unequivocally that American breakfast is king. In fact, it is the only scrap of pride I can cling to when my Japanese, Chinese, French, and other friends regularly disparage the low quality of American food. They are almost right. Many other cuisines are much healthier and more varied and refined than American food. But nobody does breakfast like we do. I can list dozens and dozens of possible morning options Americans can opt for. Yes, some are unhealthy (I’m looking at you, pancakes and syrup), but many are not, and the selection is heavenly. After more than a decade in Japan, I’d be happy to eat only Japanese food for lunch and dinner for the rest of my life (and be healthier for it). But pretty much the only eating experience I crave from home is a big breakfast at a diner. Nowhere else I’ve been even comes close in the morning.

With Trump, the endless War on Terror, and our hegemonic cultural exports—not to mention our notoriously bad food—it can be tough being an American abroad sometimes. Please don’t take away the one true shining point of greatness we have.

Carl Stimson

Helena, Mont.

Readers responded on Facebook:

Betsy Mayer Riser wrote: Yeah I kind of don’t get it. Something sweet and heavy to start the day? Puts me right back to sleep. I’ll just take my coffee, thanks.

Laura Hoglin wrote: That’s why “breakfast” for dinner is awesome, too!

Joe Pearman wrote: Bacon, eggs, grits, and fried potatoes. Milk and black coffee to drink. Absolutely unhealthy, but it starts the day off right.

Brian Potter wrote: The new breakfast is eat nothing and continue to fast until lunch.

Tess Moleski wrote: The other day I had liver pate and horseradish cheese on crackers and a banana.

Sylvia Mcmurtry wrote: Leftover pizza is the best.