If you want to put Swarthmore O4S protests in the context of any larger movement, I believe that they belong more in the #MeToo movement, which demands that institutions consider sexual assault to be unacceptable violence. These protests are not part of the trend Nichols calls “students somehow thinking that they’re the teachers.”

Talia Borofsky

Stanford, Calif.

Last year, our school had to select a new vice chancellor for administrative services, who would oversee the university police. As student leaders who sat on hiring committees, it was critical to us that we amplify the voices of our school’s undocumented and black communities, who often felt threatened or endangered by police presence.

Student voices are essential in this type of decision making, but they must also be pervasive throughout the entire university structure. Why? Because students pay the majority of operational expenses at universities, which includes paying for administrative and faculty salaries. It makes sense that an institution designed and paid for by students should respect their input and support how they wish to grow, whether it’s inside or outside the classroom.

Student activism is critical in today’s era of hate and division, and institutions for learning are perfect incubators to train individuals on how to navigate institutions of life. If we do not allow students the space and agency to learn how to advocate for issues that they find important, how can we best prepare them to question and better the structures of the society we live in? Stifling that agency is, in itself, totalitarian.

Hieu Le and Izeah Garcia

Former Student Body President and Former Chair of the Associated Students Lobby Corps, University of California at Santa Barbara

Washington, D.C.

Of course students feel like they own colleges and universities—many of them are mortgaging their future in the form of exorbitant student loans in order to attend. They’re often spending more of their future money than they are able to fully conceptualize on a four-year degree that they are fully aware no longer guarantees them anything more than a Walmart-greeter job. Of course the universities are coddling the students’ every whim; those students are a cash cow that allows the university to pay exorbitant administrative salaries—to the same administrators who capitulate because they know who butters their bread.

What we are seeing is not quite an erosion of the student-faculty relationship; instead, that relationship is being subsumed by the fact that the students are the customers, and the faculty are the store workers. Most members of the radical student body are, as you said, coddled and wealthy white students raised in a bubble of liberal moral purity. They want to speak to the manager.



Chase Tindel

Seattle, Wash.

The overwhelming majority of students enrolled in institutions of higher education in the United States are not engaged in the type of social activism Professor Nichols describes. This doesn’t mean that they don’t care about those issues; they simply don’t have the luxury to devote a substantial amount of time to them. In fact, in my experience as a professor, it seems that students don’t even have enough time to devote to their studies, because they’re working too many hours in order to earn enough money to pay their ever higher tuition bills. My students are most concerned about graduating and having the type of career that will allow them to live the American dream of a middle-class lifestyle.



David Wall

St. Cloud, Minn.