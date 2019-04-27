As a non-American comedy fan, I have enjoyed White House Correspondents’ Dinner comedy routines for years now without really knowing what the WHCD is, and I appreciate your painting a vivid picture of it with a few brush strokes, as well as your reflections on the decline of prime-time comedy.

PN Gour

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

You definitely hit the nail on the head identifying a huge symptom of a fractured republic. It is so disheartening, especially when you see historical pictures and videos of our leaders sparring with humor. I recently saw a great one of President Reagan and Tip O’Neill that made me miss my childhood. I assure you it’s not the comedians’ fault—they and their acts are typically a reflection of society. As you pointed out, right now, it’s pretty bland and boring.



Rush Baker

New York, N.Y.

Mr. Ferguson fails to mention the most obvious reason for the death of standup comedy: Comedians, like all of us now, fear the loss of our livelihoods over ever-smaller and mostly imagined offenses.

Matthew E. Cavanaugh

Long Beach, Calif.

Andrew Ferguson’s article missed the mark by choosing to step away from the times rather than play into the moment. Comedy is not dying. Rather, opportunities are growing. Services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon are churning out stand-up specials, and expanding access to voices in an industry still overwhelmingly white and male.

Humor hasn’t been “privatized.” It hasn’t “died.” The “shared assumptions” Ferguson invokes just don’t apply to our diverse society. We can all learn from embracing these new voices in comedy.



Ethan Victor

New York, N.Y.

I disagree strenuously with Andrew Ferguson’s conclusion that specific comedians aren’t funny and comedy is dead. Michelle Wolf and Samantha Bee are not only unique and dissenting voices, they’re very funny. (Yes, Larry Wilmore bombed at the WHCD, although he’s usually very funny. Michelle Wolf did okay. Wilmore is more of an excellent writer than performer and it showed.)

Maybe instead, Trump’s blowing off the WHCD marks the death of a certain kind of narrowly defined, Bob Hope/Johnny Carson “topical” humor. Now politicians don’t grin and bear it, but instead hide and tweet. And political humor uses our 24-hour outrage cycle, which is what’s on the audience’s mind, as a point of departure. I miss Jon Stewart and the old Colbert, but they’d be doing the same kind of joke now too. Why? Because Flint still doesn’t have clean water.

Matt Wayne

Sherman Oaks, Calif.