As for other countries placing a price cap, that is no different from any company charging different amounts for different geographies. If anything, other countries capping the price is forcing the U.S. health-care market to subsidize their market. It is no surprise that a company is seeking to maximize profits. Companies aren’t altruistic.

Additionally, the author parades the familiar “patents create monopolies” trope, as if that’s something bad. It should be obvious that not granting a monopoly would stop research dead in its tracks. Regardless of what the research costs are, the manufacturing costs are significantly cheaper than that, so any smart company would wait on the sidelines to rip off the next drug. Absent a patent system, companies would be forced to use contracts to prevent providers from “leaking” the drugs to competition, a result that would be much less conducive to knowledge sharing than what we get with the patent system.



Jared Pager

Munich, Germany

In “Big Pharma’s Go-To Defense of Soaring Drug Prices Doesn’t Add up,” Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel argues that “lower revenue from lower drug prices could reduce marketing, administration, and excessive profits before R&D costs have to be reduced.” However, publicly available SEC filings show that R&D would not be preserved if companies absorb price regulation without compensatory R&D incentives. When revenue drops, drug companies cut R&D earlier and deeper than marketing, because this dampens short-term damage to sales despite reduced R&D doing more financial and social harm longer term. Likewise, following the 2017 tax cuts, drug companies didn’t invest extra revenue in R&D; they bought back stock. Neither reaction is good, but it’s what the current capital system encourages. Drugs cost too much, but to lower prices without hurting R&D, we need a more holistic strategy than pure price regulation, which would curtail new medicines whether we like it or not.

Nathaniel Brooks Horwitz

Boston, Mass.

Most drug research at its earliest stages is funded by philanthropic and government organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health, and performed at public universities. In my view, this fact makes the tax-paying public the biggest investor in all this biotech intellectual property. As such, the public should receive a cut of any drug profits, just as any other investor might. And because members of the public are the ones taking the biggest risk with their early investment, their slice of profits should be that much bigger. It would be nice if this hefty investment translated into some kind of a discount on the end product.

Nora Gruber

Los Angeles, Calif.

Ezekiel J. Emanuel replies:

I agree with Pager that we have avoided discussing the “fair price” of a drug. I have an article in the April issue of Health Affairs in which I try to remedy this lacuna. I propose linking the price of a drug to people’s average lifetime earnings. This approach does result in tiered pricing in different countries, with the price correlated to average income.