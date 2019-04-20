The Atlantic series explored the impact of the war on drugs—specifically marijuana convictions—on America’s criminal-justice system. “Reefer Madness” honed in on the severity of marijuana laws and their enforcement in the United States, while “Marijuana and the Law” delved into the contemporary landscape of federal mandatory minimum sentencing. These two prongs, Schlosser argued, had coalesced to put “more people in prison today for violating marijuana laws than at any other time in the nation's history.”

When Schlosser was reporting, he’d come across Mark Young’s story through the nonprofit organization Families Against Mandatory Minimums. At 38, Young was arrested in Indianapolis for brokering the sale of 700 pounds of marijuana grown on a nearby farm. At no point did Young handle the drug; he served as the middleman between two people wanting to sell it and three people wanting to buy it. He had never been charged with drug trafficking, nor did he have any history of violent crimes. However, the simple association with marijuana led to his conviction and to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. It was, Schlosser told me, a “completely Kafkaesque and absurd situation.” (Young’s sentence was eventually reduced.)

“Underlying Young’s tale is a simple question,” Schlosser wrote. “How does a society come to punish a person more harshly for selling marijuana than for killing someone with a gun?” While Young’s sentence was unusual, it was by no means unique, Schlosser showed:

The number of drug offenders imprisoned in America today—about 200,000—is the same as the number of people imprisoned for all crimes in 1970. Since the latest war on drugs began, in 1982, the nation’s prison population has more than doubled. The United States now has the highest rate of incarceration in the world.

Marijuana laws in the United States date back to 1619. Criminalization, however, began in the early 1900s after a wave of Mexican immigrants fled to southwestern states following the Mexican Revolution. “The prejudices and fears that greeted these peasant immigrants,” Schlosser wrote in “Reefer Madness,” “also extended to their traditional means of intoxication: smoking marijuana.” Police officers in Texas claimed that the drug would stir up violent crime, and rumors escalated that Mexicans were distributing it to schoolchildren. One of the first U.S. ordinances banning the sale and possession of marijuana passed in 1914 in El Paso, Texas. Twenty three years later, Congress passed the Marijuana Tax Act, which effectively criminalized possession of the drug across the country.

Over the next few decades, as levels of cultural acceptance fluctuated, lawmakers ping-ponged between flexible and harsh penalties for the sale and possession of marijuana. “When drug use is at its height, so is tolerance,” Schlosser wrote in “Marijuana and the Law,” “but as drugs recede from middle-class homes, their users are marginalized, scapegoated, and more readily punished.” In 1972, the Shafer Commission—a bipartisan group appointed by President Richard Nixon to study the drug —advocated for the decriminalization of marijuana. Nixon rejected the recommendation. Nevertheless, 11 states decriminalized the drug in the 1970s and a number of others weakened their laws. Then Ronald Reagan won the presidency.