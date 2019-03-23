They write:

For their heroism and valor, our legislation says “Thank you” by ensuring we recognize and honor that service. Drawing from the billions saved by ending the war in Afghanistan, our bill provides a $2,500 bonus within one year to all the members of our volunteer military who have served in the Global War on Terrorism.

As one of the over 20,000 veterans wounded in Afghanistan, I want to be clear: I am not honored. I am disgusted.

The Senators’ bill embodies a sentiment that makes the military-civilian transition so difficult for veterans. Society assumes that those of us who went over there, saw horrible things, endured terrible pain, and who now struggle to function as normal human beings will be “honored” by lip service and a check in the mail. It is insulting.

As a veteran, I want to see my brothers- and sisters-in-arms get the help they need. I want people to understand the sacrifices they made and the many battles they face. I want to see people show respect for veterans more than twice a year on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. I want our country to honor its commitment to veteran services.

Instead, we have veterans struggling to access quality health care and benefits. Veterans coping with depression, substance abuse, and PTSD without adequate support. Veterans without meaningful employment, or housing. Veterans who fear being stigmatized for talking about their military service with others.

If Senators Paul and Udall really want to honor our service members, here a few things they could do with that money instead:

Fund additional studies into the effects of burn pits on those deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hire more judges and staff for the Veteran Appeals Court system to improve the staff morale, lower case loads, and fix the high error rate in its decision-making.

Address ongoing problems in military housing with mold and lead pipes.

Increase funding to the Transition Assistance Program, and offer grants to non-profit organizations that help veterans succeed in business.

Increase funding and training for sexual-trauma and mental-health assistance programs.

Give grants to organizations that support families of fallen veterans and wounded warriors.

Improve the approval process for the many Afghan and Iraqi people who risked their lives helping service members overseas, but have been denied immigration visas.

Even if ending the war in Afghanistan is inevitable at this point, Congress can do far better for our veterans than what is being touted as “honor” in the AFGHAN Service Act.

Nathan Jerauld

U.S. Army Veteran, Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient

Cicero, N.Y.