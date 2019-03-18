Debby Figoni

Beverly Hills, Calif.

I always thought I was somewhat unique in my dedication to eating the same meals every day. When I was in the military for 20 years I skipped breakfast, but once I semi-retired and joined the civilian workforce I began eating the same peanut butter and jelly open face sandwich on gluten free toast that I’ve now eaten for the past 25 years. I eat the same thing because I enjoy it and it’s also easy to make. My dog also likes peanut butter, so we can share a bite of it as I prepare the sandwich. For 22 of those years I ate the same lunch—turkey ham on an open face sandwich on gluten free toast. My lunch now consists of some cottage cheese and potato chips which I again share with my dog. And then I finish it off with a bowl of oatmeal. I save whatever variety I introduce into my diet for dinner, which I eat about 80 percent of the time. One benefit of the sameness is that it allows me to tailor my exercise regimen so that I can maintain a stable weight.

Allen Greenberg

San Diego, Calif.

I am one of those people and I love it. Mine is peanut butter, too! No bread, just scoops of it from the jar! I am 50 years old and have been eating it for years and years.

Meryl Mason

New York, N.Y.

The article seems to be mainly about lunches. Is that because Joe thinks everyone eats the same thing for breakfast?

I almost always have oatmeal for breakfast (for 20-plus years): Steel-cut oats cooked the night before, left on the stove to heat up in the morning. I include dried cherries, dried French prune, cut up apple, hemp seeds, etc. Fruit to add might depend on season or availability.

While this began out of necessity during my working life, I’ve continued the oatmeal breakfast into retirement. To me, the benefit is that my digestive system goes right to work on it, and I know the amount I need, and cook no more that that. I sometimes make a later breakfast/brunch for variety, whether just toast, or eggs and cheese, hash browns, whatever. But I always start the day with oatmeal. It’s waiting for me when I get up.

I don’t consider this lacking creativity, as I am always looking to improve it, and I am open to new ideas. In fact, I have a web page on making oatmeal!

John Miller

Portland, Ore.

Thank you for your profile of people who eat repetitive meals, and for the quotes from the experts who say it’s not a harmful habit! I’m autistic, and one of the ways this has affected me is that I have a low sensory tolerance for trying new textures and tastes. For years in grade school, I would eat a cold lunch of homemade “pizza”—pita bread with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, invariably packed with a couple Hershey’s kisses and a cute note from my parents. I’m grateful both for their tireless packing work, and their patience with my dietary habits.

Madeline Barnicle

Los Angeles, Calif.