When I look at the office workers at my factory, I think I would not swap my life for theirs, not for any money.

For decades I have felt that the human race, at least in the West, has become detached from our roots. Before we can “self-actualize,” we need food and shelter in order to survive, which thankfully blue-collar workers still provide us with.

Beyond that, things have become way too complicated.

Deirdre Kingsman

Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom

As a 30-something medical professional, I find myself thinking about this topic frequently. Work has definitely become our identity. At every corner of my professional development, I’m met with others who stress the importance of achieving the next big thing. This could be another degree, another credential, another position within an organization. It’s exhausting but, at least in the medical world, it seems unavoidable. The answer I’ve found is within my faith. I’m slowly beginning to realize that over the past few years I’ve placed my hope in these things but, as the author writes: “Our jobs were never meant to shoulder the burdens of a faith, and they are buckling under the weight.”



Javier Cortes

Lancaster, Pa.

This article really helped articulate why I used to feel the way I did about my career aspirations (i.e., my “calling”). My younger self had the intention of getting my Ph.D. in clinical psychology immediately after college and beginning a successful career helping others while simultaneously being recognized for my prestigious degree. Instead, I married my college sweetheart and began moving around the country with him as he served in the military. I did end up getting a master’s degree, but the work you can do with an M.S. is far less than what can be achieved with a doctorate. According to the work ethos of today, I should feel disappointed, unfulfilled, and even ashamed that as a Millennial woman I put my dreams aside, for a man no less. And I did used to feel that way for a while. I grew up believing that the most important decision you can make is what you will be when you grow up. A military spouse struggling to find quality work as she moves every two to three years doesn’t quite make the top of that list. A Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude graduate surely shouldn’t end up that way. What a waste. And yet, I’m so fulfilled and happy now. I have a wonderful marriage, fun and engaging hobbies, time and energy to travel the world on adventures, and a current job that I’m satisfied enough with, even if it’s not as prestigious as Ph.D. work. To think that the meaning of my life should be defined by the emails that I send or the meetings I attend seems laughable now. I have no regrets about the path I’ve chosen. I work at my job so that I can afford to do the things I love with the people I love to be with, and I certainly don’t need a Ph.D. to do that.