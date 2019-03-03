She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. She died in January 2018. At no time in the intervening period was she ever free of major medical complaints. As her only child and only surviving family, I loved her and supported her and helped her, but in the process I lost my mother. Having to deal with the various medical indignities and necessities rapidly ground away whatever semblance of the mother-child relationship we had, and replaced it with one of caregiver-patient.

Twenty isn’t young, but it’s still youthful. I was glad to have 16 more years with my mom, but if I could have had 14 of those years not knowing what she was dealing with, our relationship surely would have been different. And, I think, better. Had Mr. Mehlman’s daughters been subsumed in their mother’s medical needs from day one, they would still have mourned her when she died, but that mourning would have been tempered in a way that it should never be for a child.

Abraham Rash

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

My wife and I did the very opposite of what the writer and his wife did. For us, our choice to reveal all to all interested parties has been exactly right. We enjoy the support, the cares, the prayers, and the companionship of a large community of loving people. For us to brave this terrible disease in private would have been to rob our children (about five years older than the author’s) and our other family and friends of an essential part of the human journey.

John F. Schuurman

Winfield, Ill.

A heart-wrenching story and one that brought back memories of my mother’s years fighting cancer when little was known of it. I was never told that it was life-threatening, and she lived and fought it for more years that I was ever aware of at the time. As late as one month before she died, she was making plans for things we would do in the near future as though nothing was wrong. I am grateful my parents never told me that she was dying so I could have an ordinary teen life without fear and worry of her dying so soon.

James Brock

Atlanta, Ga.

This article was not only heartbreaking to read but heartwarming at the same time. It gives me hope for the future. It shows me that even when faced with death, people still surprise us. It gave me strength and only supports the life I choose to live: one filled with love and passion for life and everyone around me. To not fear death and to welcome it with open arms when my time comes. To not leave anything unsaid. Thank you for sharing this story.

Eli Vossler

Portland, Ore.

My mother died of cancer when I was 12. Like the author of this story, my parents chose not to tell their children that she had limited time left. We were told she was sick but would get better.

I found out just how sick my mom was when an idling hearse woke me up one morning in July.

I have always felt cheated, wanting to better understand their decision and perhaps have a moment to say goodbye. This article helped me realize the gift my parents were trying to give.