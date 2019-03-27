My imposter syndrome was the most prevalent in my humanities class. This discussion-based class was composed of 20 students, and we’d meet every Tuesday and Thursday to discuss the assigned readings. I quickly noticed that everyone in that class seemed much more insightful than I was. I did the readings, annotated, and took notes—so being able to understand the material wasn’t the problem. The problem was that I never contributed to discussion. It seemed as if my peers were pulling insightful things out of thin air, and all I could do was sit there and take notes, fearing I would be called on and have nothing to say.

I realized that my issue with not being as “smart” as my peers was not my fault, because they most likely came to this school more prepared than I did. I could tell from their Canada Goose jackets that they had money and almost certainly grew up with much better resources than I did. Being aware of this is reassuring to an extent because I know that I’m not unintelligent, but it can only do so much. Because I can’t contribute to discussions, I am not getting participation points, and because I am not as strong a writer as most, my papers are only barely meeting standards, and my grades are suffering.

This feeling was so great that I even started to go to therapy because of it, and it really helped. I was going through a time where I wanted to transfer to another school, because I hated the thought of not being good enough compared with everyone else at this school. I realized that even if I managed to transfer to another school, I’d always feel like I don’t belong, and by leaving, I’d essentially be running away.

It’s not fair that students like me feel like we don’t belong. It’s infuriating to know that people think that we only got to where we are because we used our trauma to gain the sympathy of admissions officers. It’s a horrible feeling to think that everything you’ve accomplished was only out of luck. I worked hard to get here and I know that I belong, but this feeling is still present in me every day.

Fortunately, I am now using my struggle with imposter syndrome to learn more about it. I started a research project to study the intensity of imposter syndrome in UChicago undergrads based on demographics such as year of study, gender, income status, etc. Though I still struggle with impostor syndrome today, it’s a good feeling to be using that pain for a good cause.

Thank you for this article. I hope people will educate themselves and will learn to be more mindful about the struggles that low-income students at top schools face on a daily basis.

Alex Jovel

Chicago, Ill.

Thank you for bringing to light the systematic shaming happening to low-income students and minority students at elite colleges. I ran a college- and career-counseling company for low-income and first-generation students. For these kids and their families, the whole process is one barrier after another—the financial aid forms, the applications and essays and associated fees, the price tags, the tests and access to tutors. And that’s all before a student steps foot on a college campus.