Christopher Juniper

Portland, Ore.

I truly believe that legislation must be passed requiring manufacturers to be responsible for recycling the packaging they use for their products.

Elizabeth Lobo

Tuscon, Ariz.

When and how are we to hold corporations accountable for their role in producing waste? Some big companies have promised to reduce packaging and reduce single-use plastic by 2025. We have to hold them to that. In the meantime, real pricing of products—which includes the cost of dealing with plastic waste—would certainly make consumers think twice about using so many things so mindlessly. All this requires strong civil-society action, and sustained public pressure on big businesses. They do respond to such pressure. Much research is already under way on alternatives. Governments could incentivize and fast-track this research.

Rohini Nilekani

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Your piece “Is This the End of Recycling?” ignores one obvious solution to the rising costs of recycling: taxing people enough to pay for this essential service. Indeed, the word tax does not appear once anywhere in the piece.

Someone writing about the crisis in recycling should not characterize recycling as simply being too expensive, because this accepts the framing of the issue from the tax-avoidance perspective. Rather, the writer should report from a more neutral standpoint that acknowledges Americans’ refusal to accept taxation on the level that is necessary to pay for important aspects of our civilization.

Americans’ pathological resistance to taxes has real consequences. Yet your piece leaves this self-destructive ideology completely unexamined, despite the central role that it plays in the issue of recycling.

Ferdinand Cesarano

New York, N.Y.

Is this the end of recycling? Let’s hope so. As the article by Ms. Semuels properly points out, recycling does not make economic sense for the companies that collect the recycled materials. It is often half the cost to bury the items that are collected for recycling. With just this data point, we can see that recycling does not add up. If you add the cost of the separate “streams” used to collect the stuff at the neighborhood level, and you add some value for the time misspent by households sorting their trash into three or four different bins, you do the math and see that it might make people feel good, but it is an inefficient use of resources.

Keith Ogden

Sausalito, Calif.

Aluminum and glass containers can be recycled back into themselves—a “closed loop”—and aluminum pays for itself to be recycled.

I was a national spokesperson for Alcoa’s can-recycling activity for 12 years. The company spent about $100 million alone in promotional ads over that time and developed machinery, a national recycling network, and technology that was nonexistent when we started. We did this to protect the convenience package of the can, and so many good things happened as a result. If your story is true, I am greatly distressed.