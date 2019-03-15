Another thought to consider, mentioned only briefly in the article, is that these results might also be reflective of who is currently in the White House. Educated, white liberals might feel more hostility than usual toward conservatives given Donald Trump’s election, while conservatives might feel more motivated to prove that they are reasonable and fair voters. I wonder whether the findings might have been totally different in 2012 or would be entirely different if this was conducted again in 2021. Certainly, self-reported survey answers should always be interpreted in the context of the environment and time in which the survey was conducted.

Aside from my methodological concerns, I grew up in Davidson County, North Carolina, described in the article as being in the 4th percentile of partisan prejudice. I find this very difficult to believe. Many high-school friends decided to end our friendship when they learned I voted for Barack Obama, despite the fact that I did not end friendships when classmates attempted to convince me that then–Senator Obama was the anti-Christ (You can’t make this stuff up!).

In short, I fear The Atlantic has erred in the publishing of this article. I am sure that the general finding that partisan prejudice is stronger among white, educated liberals on average among U.S. citizens in 2019 is reasonable. But I’m very skeptical that this can be used to draw conclusions about differences in partisan prejudice among states and counties.

Scott James

B.S. Statistics, M.S. Advanced Analytics

Arlington, Va.

Tobias Konitzer, the co-founder of PredictWise, replies:

Thank you very much for your thoughtful critique. Let me address your methodological concerns first: The study attempts to shed light on a poorly understood phenomenon—political tolerance—and discover how it varies from place to place. We started by asking our respondents 14 survey questions, such as how selfish and patriotic they would rate members of each party and how upset people would be if their offspring married a Democrat or a Republican (full survey here).

We then identified how individual-level demographics (such as education, age, and race) and the mix of our respondents’ neighborhoods relate to political tolerance. In this way, we created neighborhood “profiles” of political tolerance. Then we used a statistical trick: projecting this profile onto a massive data set including roughly 250,000,000 Americans. This large baseline data set, built using commercial voter files, includes millions of combinations of factors and has been carefully curated by PredictWise over the past four years.

This trick prevents us from having to collect survey data in every county in the U.S.—something which would cost well north of $15 million and is therefore unfeasible for news outlets. As you point out, this method (which we call Mr. P) has shown promise in estimating political opinion in smaller geographic areas. In fact, my co-founder David Rothschild and I have extensively published around the methodology in leading academic journals (here, here, and here).