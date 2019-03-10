When I was a child there was no styrofoam, and plastic milk jugs were just appearing on grocery shelves. At some point, shoppers received a small rebate if they returned their plastic milk jugs to the grocery store. And heavens, glass soft drink bottles were returned, washed out, and re-used at the Coca-Cola bottling plant near me. Doggie bags from restaurants (where portions used to be much smaller, usually negating the need for a doggie bag to begin with) were artfully twisted pieces of foil (reusable) instead of the styrofoam to-go boxes that are used now.

Straws (the bendy kind) were for treat-level use by children and also for adults who might be sick in bed—and of course, they were paper!

My mother washed aluminum foil, and when plastic storage bags came on the scene, she washed those out too (unless they had contained something like raw chicken).

The above is only a small sample of the kinds of reduce-reuse-recycle efforts my mother practiced. Lest anyone say that housewives had more time back then, my mother worked full time outside the home for 40 years.

Susan Stewart

Bradenton, Fla.

My friends tease me about how heavy my knapsack is. Apart from books, I carry with me a set of silverware made for camping, at least three fabric shopping bags, and some nice lined paper bags that come with loose-leaf-tea. When I buy tea, I bring the empty bag to the store and just say, “Fill ’er up!,” but I somehow end up with more bags than I need, so I use the latter for taking home leftovers from restaurants, picking up interesting rocks or such, and for small purchases. Depending on what went in the bag, I can use the plastic-lined paper bag again, or, alas, finally throw it out. I try to never take a plastic bag, but it’s not easy.

I have also begun, despite living in an apartment, to buy the largest size I can of vinegar, Windex, laundry detergent and such—or to buy in glass whenever I can. I can then use the big containers to fill up little ones to use when I’m doing the laundry, etc. It’s the same amount of detergent, or Windex, or whatever, but it’s often only one big bottle a year, instead of three or four small ones. Less plastic for the recycling bin.

The good news is that more and more friends say, “I should do that,” and often they will take one of my fabric bags to carry home stuff they’ve bought when we are together.

It ain’t much, but it’s something.

Gayle Gibson

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

In the last seven to 10 years, I’ve been using cloth napkins and rags instead of paper towels. I’ve been using Pyrex glass storage containers for the food I cook at home, and making lunches from my leftovers. I bought myself a high quality aluminum insulated water bottle and use that all day for all of my cold and hot drinks and I have bought insulated water bottles for my children to do the same. I refuse to buy water in plastic bottles. I insist that my children recycle and give them a hard time when I find a recyclable in my trash. I’m considering getting a clothesline for my backyard but fear it may be too difficult and time consuming to dry my laundry outdoors. I’m hoping, sincerely, that what I’m doing is making a difference. Reading your article makes me fear that it isn’t.