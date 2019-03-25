Even though the digital world presents a grave threat to old-school office markets, a number of digital natives who are still in school wrote that they’re still required to use correction fluid for school projects. The kids are conversant in more than just Snapchat and TikTok:

I’m in high school and with all the poster projects they make us do, I use Wite-Out all the time — Dana 🌴 (@totallyNOTdana_) March 19, 2019

Perhaps my favorite weird response came from many people who pointed out that Wite-Out is popular among blacksmiths. In particular, it’s useful for metalworkers who are creating “canister Damascus,” a process that tries to replicate the famously beautiful and strong blades made from the lost technique for Damascus steel. “Canister Damascus” involves placing pieces of steel and metal powder in a canister, then welding it shut and forging it. The problem is that the good steel will weld together with the canister—but coating the canister with Wite-Out first keeps the metal from sticking. Here’s a video of J. Neilson, best known from the History Channel’s Forged in Fire, explaining the process. He gets to the Wite-Out around 2:42:

Here are a few more of the intriguing responses we received:

I enjoyed your recent article about correction fluids. As a librarian, I thought you would find it interesting that Liquid Paper and Wite-Out are still very popular at our library—as a means for people to alter forms! Savvy folks will make liquid corrections with the stuff, type over the change, then make a photocopy, and presto! Now they have a better drug test, work history, benefits papers, etc. for their landlord, a potential employer, or the government.

We still offer a typewriter at the library (as well as computers, of course, which are used more conventionally), but we stopped offering correction fluids at the reference desks for this reason. If people have their own, it’s no business of ours what they do with it. But we stopped actually helping people falsify documents.

If I had to guess why correction fluids’ sales outpace those of other, dwindling office supplies, I’d put my money on its under-the-table use!

What a tangled web we weave when we use Wite-Out to deceive … :-)

Name Withheld Upon Request

Permit me to add another use for the white stuff. My wife and I were at a wedding years ago, and as we were leaving the festivities, she went to the ladies’ room, where the bride for the next wedding was with her mother, putting on makeup. I stood outside waiting when, all of a sudden, a g-d-awful shriek was heard. My wife ran out of the room, grabbed me, and grimly said, “Let’s get out of here.”

It turns out that the bride’s mother dropped the lipstick. It went down the front of the bride’s white wedding gown minutes before the ceremony, prompting the howl I heard. “Nothing good is going to happen here,” my wife said.