Two years later, after going to college, I mostly used Facebook to keep up with old friends through messenger and keep a tally of new college “friends.” For the most part, it was a repository for all of my pictures (now with a digital camera) and a way to show my high-school friends that I was having a fantastic time at college. When I studied abroad a couple of years later, I religiously posted all of the pictures I took so that family back home could keep tabs on my whereabouts and adventures.

Since college, my Facebook use has mostly tapered off. I usually check it one to two times a day, but don’t really post anything. Mostly Facebook is now used as a way to remember people’s birthdays and to plan and schedule events with large groups of friends. If I post anything, it’s usually sharing interesting news articles I think people should read.

To be honest, I would have probably deleted Facebook by now, if it weren’t for groups and events. Currently, there just isn’t any other app or service out there that allows the easy creation and dissemination of events for free. I’ve tried Slack and GroupMe, but neither has the ease or the user base of Facebook. If something were to ever come out that allows the creation of events that can be shared quickly and keep track of RSVPs, and if it were free and widely adopted, then I would probably quit Facebook for good.

Caitlin Roetheli

Austin, Texas

I refused to join Facebook—and the more I read and learn about Facebook, the happier I am about that decision.

John K. Alexander

Cincinnati, Ohio

I joined Facebook about 10 years ago, when I was around 40. I had some friends who had joined, and they were telling me that it wasn’t just for young people anymore. I ended up finding people I hadn’t talked to in ages, and it was fun to see how people were doing after all those years and in different parts of the country. It was also a good place to make announcements to a wider audience, such as the passing of a parent or birth of a child. People shared their kids’ photos, and it was nice to get caught up. I stopped going on as much after a few years, when a couple of friends began posting everything they were doing in a day. It got to be tiresome. It was eating up a lot of time, and I felt that it was time wasted. The only times I use Facebook now are when I want to pass around a petition I am signing or want to make people aware of a cause or issue. I also use a different page to reach out to fans of my band.

Christina Taylor

Natick, Mass.

I’ve been off Facebook for years—having joined in my mid-40s, and resigned my account a couple of years later, years before the recent revelations of Facebook’s privacy breaches and malfeasance—for two reasons:

Facebook actually works against intimacy and deep connection. A dear friend of mine who lives across the country and I had corresponded with long letters at intervals for several years—not often, but in depth. Once we became Facebook friends, that relationship flattened out. Keeping sort-of-halfway in touch obviated the necessity of long, intimate (email) letters to intentionally maintain the friendship at a distance. Once I deleted my account, my relationships recovered.