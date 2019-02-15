Diane M. Sloan

Schaumburg, Ill.

Peter Wehner’s “What I’ve Gained by Leaving the Republican Party” resonates with me. I am a former conservative evangelical minister. I now consider myself a Christian nonbeliever.

Wehner focuses mainly on the tribal impact—the willingness to overlook certain flaws in fellow tribal members, to give them the benefit of the doubt when they don’t live up to tribal ideals. He eschews, at least for himself, the idea of automatic blinding to other points of view, but does praise the concept of critical distance detachment. “One can see certain things from outside the silo that one cannot see within it,” he says.

In conservative Christianity, belief is the litmus test. One is continually fussing about what it is they believe about something and seeking out others who believe what and like they do. Belief is not a benign thing; it is, like membership in a political party, a choice, a commitment.

While I was pastoring in my church, despite my own predilections for study, I knew there were some things I just could not research or analyze in depth. To do so would risk arriving at contrary positions to my church. I deliberately avoided thinking about things so that I could with integrity continue to affirm commitment to the Statement of Faith of my denomination and church.

Once I left, I reveled in the freedom to explore these things knowing that my employment and my status were no longer attached to them in the same way. My thinking on these items has changed.

Wehner’s article is a call for freedom. Freedom to explore, think, and be different. Tribes do not tolerate freedom. When they do, they risk a metamorphosis of the tribe, and that may not be what they want.

Andrew R. McGinn

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

I applaud Peter Wehner for having the guts to question the foundation of his entire adult life. I did the same thing myself (although it was half my life ago, around the age of 20).

My family’s deep Catholicism denied me access to sex ed and birth control. I didn’t want to burn in hell, of course, so I didn’t think for myself and just go out and get it. Instead, I thought, how would I get through the phalanx of Planned Parenthood opponents whom I knew (through being forced by my mom to pray the rosary with them every Sunday at the same clinic)? But really I was afraid. Isn’t an abortion clinic where women go to die? Where they are murdered by rich and calculating abortionists? As a pregnant teen, I often thought I’d be better off if I just drove really fast into a brick wall, but I couldn’t quite get up the bravery required. So I looked through the pile of wannabe adoptive parents—thoughtfully provided by the pro-life folks—and looked through the legal contract.

My son is now 22. We both volunteer for Planned Parenthood.

It is great that Mr. Wehner found compassion and regret in looking back at the Willie Horton ads. I hope that he will meet more women who tell them their late-term abortion nightmare stories so that he will be able to one day have compassion for them, too.