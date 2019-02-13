Eugene Butler Jr.

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Rahm Emanuel is a smart guy who has done some good things for Chicago, but on education, his only success has been to finally relent to those around him telling him that his reform playbook was ineffective. Chicago Public Schools’ neighborhood schools have been improving slowly but steadily for nearly 20 years thanks to thousands of hardworking teachers and administrators who have been fighting for students in spite of all the chaos around them, such as massive school closings, unwanted charter schools, ever-tightening budgets, onerous district mandates, the Common Core freakout, and dizzying turnover in district leadership.

But I give Rahm credit for acknowledging what has been so obvious to so many for so long: The old market-based reform gospel has been a huge and unnecessary distraction, and we need to get back to focusing on good management by (1) nurturing school leadership, (2) nurturing quality instruction, and (3) building on the value that schools bring to neighborhoods.

Denis Roarty

Oak Park, Ill.

Sorry, 61 percent literacy levels at high-school graduation is progress worthy of celebration?

Wow.

Alison Coad

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Can you simply replicate what one school district is doing in one area and implement it in another? In my opinion, there are too many moving parts. It’s the principals, teachers, and cultures that are making the difference, not the systems. I think a lot of money is spent trying to copy models that have worked in one area and that end up completely failing when implemented in another.

Colin Connery

Berkley, Mich.

I’ve always regarded Rahm Emanuel as something of a pit bull—ruthlessly closing Chicago schools and not particularly open to changing his view. I was wrong. He listened. In being open to a less narrow view of public-school education, he got on the right track with authentic education reform. We can succeed if we employ a child-centered paradigm, instead of myopically focusing on data and accountability.

Christopher Nye

Leadership Team, Educate the Whole Child

Great Barrington, Mass.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is right: Principals matter. In Chicago today, the average principal manages 48 team members, 553 students, and a budget of more than $5 million. We know schools with strong leaders attract and keep great teachers, foster more productive learning environments, and better engage families and the community. But the column revealed an even more important feature of Chicago’s principal focus: It starts and ends with listening to experienced principals.

My organization, the Chicago Public Education Fund, surveys Chicago’s school leaders annually. Our response rate hovers near 80 percent, and we use what we hear to partner with district leaders and act.

Other cities are listening to their principals, too. Over the past year, we have engaged more than 20 organizations across the country—from places such as Dallas, Minneapolis, Boston, and Memphis—to look closely at how they can better learn about and respond to the needs of their school leaders.