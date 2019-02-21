Kaepernick Won. The NFL Lost.

Last week, Colin Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL, the details of which remain undisclosed. “Technically, the NFL did not admit that it conspired to blackball Kaepernick from the league after he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice,” Jemele Hill wrote. “But nontechnically speaking, the NFL lost. Massively.” Kaepernick, she argued, “bested a league that has a long history of pummeling its opposition in court, especially players.”

As a lifetime fan of the NFL, I am ecstatic. The final statement—regardless of our not knowing the amount going to Kaepernick—is a breath of fresh air and an appropriate fall for the greedy and thoughtless owners who brought this on.

It is a result that—while short of reinstatement as a quarterback—does give Kaepernick his well-deserved “win.”

For kicks, the picture below shows the extent to which I supported taking a knee as the right thing to do.

Dan Lourie

Bozeman, Mont.

Colin Kaepernick did not “win.” Winning for Kaepernick would mean that there was racial justice in America, not receiving money from the NFL.