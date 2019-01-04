Shauna Burnell

Kelowna, Canada

Mr. Yong’s article on phylogenetic diversity brought to new light the need to reduce the human population. Why does our species spend so much time on conservation efforts to save other species but never address how reducing our footprint in an effective way—population reduction—will significantly reduce the impact we have on other species?

JK Keck

East Lyme, Conn.

Mammals will recover? Recover to what?

Evolution just pushes mindlessly forward and there is no right or wrong result. The trilobites once dominated, now they’re gone. You could say they had a good run. The dinosaurs once dominated, now they’re gone. You could say they had a good run. The same will be true for tigers, elephants, and us. We have destroyed, or will destroy, all of our competitors and consume all potential prey. And then we’ll be gone too. And it can be said we had a good run.

Is it human arrogance to think we can subdue the Earth, live in balance with the environment, and overcome the evolutionary forces that created us and our environment? Or is it human arrogance to think we can take control of evolution and decide the winners and losers?

Kevin Hopson

Vancouver, Canada

Readers responded on Facebook and Twitter:

Robert Poulk wrote: Its been known for ages that beavers’ timber felling and dam building radically changed the ecology of the entire Mississippi Valley but nobody is calling beavers out and shaming them for their complete disregard for future inhabitants or for refusing to change their destructive behaviors. Why? Because beavers, unlike humans, have never shown the slightest interest in the collateral damage of their actions. Also, unlike humans, beavers have never once come up with new and amazing things nobody ever thought of to deal with the unanticipated side effects of their growth and prosperity.

Of course, unlike beavers, humans have never faced being killed off because some other creatures thought they made cool hats …

David Canavese wrote: IF they recover.

Worth remembering -- this isn't just a modernity issue -- its a human species issue. We've been hacking away at the mammalian evolutionary tree for a long, long time. #extinction https://t.co/fA7uHEr0nX — Andrew Schroeder (@simulacrandrew) October 15, 2018

Sobering. So thankful for the bright lights among the human population working to turn things around. https://t.co/PeBy6vKJbb @TheAtlantic @extinctsymbol #conservation — Allison W (@BirdMama) October 21, 2018