While in jail, King was given a copy of “A Call for Unity,” an open letter written by eight moderate, white Alabama clergymen criticizing the demonstrations initiated by “outsiders” and urging negotiations instead. “We recognize the natural impatience of people who feel that their hopes are slow in being realized,” they wrote. “But we are convinced that these demonstrations are unwise and untimely.” Using what he could find—the margins of the newspaper where the statement was published, scraps of paper, his attorney’s legal pad—King wrote a letter in response to the religious leaders.

He clarified that the SCLC was not only invited by their local affiliate to Birmingham, but explained that he could not “sit idly by” in his hometown of Atlanta as Birmingham fought for freedom: “Injustice anywhere,” he famously wrote, “is a threat to justice everywhere.” Certain promises had been made in negotiating sessions, such as the removal of “humiliating racial signs from stores,” King wrote, however those promises had not been kept. There was no alternative but nonviolent direct action, which, he later noted, would never be “well-timed” according to the timetable of those who hadn’t experienced segregation: “For years now I have heard the word ‘wait.’ It rings in the ear of every Negro with a piercing familiarity. This ‘wait’ has almost always meant ‘never.’” King expressed how disappointed he was in the clergymen, and more broadly, the white church and its leadership. “In the midst of blatant injustices inflicted upon the Negro,” King wrote, “I see white churches stand on the sidelines and merely mouth pious irrelevancies and sanctimonious trivialities … I hope the church as a whole will meet the challenge of this decisive hour.”

King’s letter, now widely known as the “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” was published in a handful of newspapers and magazines, including The Atlantic Monthly, which printed it in August of that year under the title “The Negro Is Your Brother.”

The letters from readers that The Atlantic printed in response were largely positive.

Having witnessed sit-in demonstrations in Knoxville, open occupancy hearings in the San Francisco Bay Area, and a civil rights demonstration in his hometown, Richard E. Gillespie of Phoenix, Arizona, agreed with Dr. King’s statement that “the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is ... the white moderate, who is more devoted to order than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” Gillespie said that King’s words had “indelibly imprinted themselves in my mind as a classic articulation of the motivation of the white moderate.”

A few readers put King’s ideas in conversation with other pieces from the August issue.