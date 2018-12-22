Over the course of 2018, thousands of Atlantic readers wrote us letters about articles in our magazine and on our website. Here are some of the most memorable.
- A Pediatrician Tells His Former Patient: “I Am Disappointed in Myself”
“I never initiated discussions relating to sexuality, abuse, or rape.”
- “I Want to Grow Up to Be Someone That Fights for Families Like Yours”
Teenagers in California respond to the story of a mother and son separated at the border.
- Gary Hart Was Not Set Up
A journalist who reported on Gary Hart’s downfall in 1987 pushes back on the notion that the candidate’s Monkey Business incident may have been staged.
- “My Culture Was in My DNA”
Readers share their experiences with genetic testing—and debate whether ancestry can be a meaningful proxy for culture.
- “I’d Rather Suffer Honestly Than Proclaim Victory!”
Readers debate the virtues of fair-weather fandom.
- Why Don’t Women Write to the Editor? Because They’re Doing Absolutely Everything Else.
Female readers weigh in on why they, and other women, choose not to correspond.
- Disagreeing About Abortion Can Be Respectful, After All
Readers respond to the essay “Three Children, Two Abortions”
- Why Carry a Gun?
Readers respond to David French’s essay on what critics don’t understand about gun culture.
- Bari Weiss vs. the “Outrage Mobs”
Readers push back on the idea that “small differences, indignation, and an infatuation with being offended” have dominated the conversation about American identity politics.
- Leaving America Behind Amid the Turmoil of 1968
A reader reflects on the country’s racial struggles, then and now.
