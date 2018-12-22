Over the course of 2018, thousands of Atlantic readers wrote us letters about articles in our magazine and on our website. Here are some of the most memorable.

Bari Weiss vs. the “Outrage Mobs”

Readers push back on the idea that “small differences, indignation, and an infatuation with being offended” have dominated the conversation about American identity politics.

Leaving America Behind Amid the Turmoil of 1968

A reader reflects on the country’s racial struggles, then and now.