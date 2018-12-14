On to the craft itself. The prose is sublime. Sarah Perry is obviously a very gifted writer, and this combined with her adept storytelling makes for an enthralling read.

Sarah Perry has created a versatile book that will appeal to horror and thriller fans while also providing a quality and well-developed story that fiction and philosophy fans will appreciate.

Daniel K. Williams

Naperville, Ill.

My book of the year is Heart of Europe: A History of the Holy Roman Empire by Peter H. Wilson. For years I have searched and finally found a good history of the Holy Roman Empire. The heart of Europe was often derided for its failure to unite as France had done. However, in this book one finds the reasons as to why it was a truly united empire in many respects and why it lasted a thousand years. A government structure does not last a thousand years unless it is built on solid institutions that serve the needs of the people. Its appearance seemed “wrong” in so many ways when historians compared it to a unified state such as France or England, but it served the people just as well if not better than those unified states. It is a good example of how disparate territorial units can operate together for the needs of all.

When it actually emerged as a unitary German state with Bismarck as the midwife, within a century it brought untold misery to the German people who had prospered for a thousand years as the people of the Holy Roman Empire.

Gerald Hanisch

Dell Rapids, S.D.

Given the current state of the country, most of my reading this year has been political, including nonfiction on the rise of al-Qaeda and Michiko Kakutani’s incredible meditation on the nature of truth and how it has been perverted in the public discourse. But my favorite book by far was Mohsin Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Mysterious and meditative, charming and heart-wrenching, this book reminded me of how important it is to empathize with and understand people who are not like me.

Klarissa Fitzpatrick

Paris, France

Educated: A Memoir is the book that has captured my attention most this year, for the eloquent way that Tara Westover illustrated how she finally escaped the trauma of growing up with abusive family members who brainwashed her and retaliated against her for her refusal to obey their commands.

Marilyn Sears Lindsey

Shawnee, Okla.

Regarding my favorite book published in 2018, it would be Dara Horn’s Eternal Life. I love fictional stories that are based around real historical events and take a big-picture look at the whole of human civilization. Ms. Horn’s book did this amazingly well, with a refreshing, feminine point of view.

Karin Hess

Raleigh, N.C.

I’d like to share two books that were favorites of mine in 2018: one by an American writer, George Saunders—Lincoln in the Bardo, and the other by an American-born Canadian, Michael Redhill—Bellevue Square. Like many other people, I enjoy a good story with well-developed characters, but I also love the experience and literary excitement of reading something really different, really creative, and something that jostles my own thought patterns. I want my brain to explode a little when novel environments, situations, or ideas are presented in literature.