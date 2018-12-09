The distribution of representation in Congress, generally, and the Electoral College, specifically, are not the problem: participation, or rather, a lack of it, are. I do fully agree that we need to make voting much easier, though I’d stop short of making it compulsory. (Full disclosure: I’m an American now living abroad in Australia, where voting is compulsory.) When enough voters participate, the system—including the Electoral College—works quite well. But the system is designed to yield a clear decision, one way or another. Where there is insufficient participation, the decision will still be decisive: it will reflect the candidate Congress would pick. I can sympathize with the frustration Mr. Dingell expresses regarding House bills coming to nothing when they reach the Senate. This is not a new problem. Thomas Jefferson complained of this to George Washington during the latter’s presidency.

“Why did you pour that coffee into your saucer?” George Washington asked. “To cool it,” Jefferson replied. “Even so,” Washington said, “we pour legislation into the senatorial saucer to cool it.”

The true failure lies not in the system, then, but in the failure of the electorate to appreciate how it works, and to participate—by voting, at the very least. I was born the same year Mr. Dingell was first elected to Congress. Growing up, we were taught how our government works, and that we don’t elect a president; we elect representatives for our legislature, and electors who, in turn, elect the president. Voters in succeeding generations have lost sight of this, and think their government is nothing more than the one or two people they vote for every four years. In fact, we need to wake up and realize that congressional elections are more important and who we elect to those seats can have the more significant, longer-lasting impact.

The other point on which I would disagree with Mr. Dingell, at least in practice, is getting money out of politics. It’s a nice idea—or ideal—but that’s never happened in human history, and it won’t happen anytime soon. I would propose going the other way and removing all restrictions on spending except one: No money can be given directly to a candidate or political action committee. Instead, anyone may contribute as much as they like to an “election trust fund,” which is then parceled out to qualified candidates and organizations. This allows everyone to participate, keeps the system healthy and robust, but also keeps the playing field level.

One final point: I think anyone seeking public office should be required to spend some significant amount of time (one to 12 months) either in prison or living homeless on the street. The one critical, human element missing from too many elected officials is empathy. They don’t seem to know (or care) what it means to have no means, to be poor, penniless, or destitute. They need that experience to inform their work, to ensure they are representing all Americans.