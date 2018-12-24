Karen Baker

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Regionality in cooking is a good thing, providing diversity for the palate and a home identity for a mobile society. Ask any diasporic St. Louisan who longs for Provel cheese, toasted ravioli, a decent donut, or a real stollen. Not to be found in the South, West, North, or East.

Peter Casey

The Villages, Fla.

I felt the author’s pain in her multiyear quest for a good biscuit in NYC, but she could have found a happy ending years ago if she just went into a Popeyes. Its biscuits rock.

Irene Baldwin

Bronx, N.Y.

Readers responded on Facebook and Twitter:

Louis Dohme wrote: This is a lesson in regional cooking. It’s not that we in the South make better biscuits because of the wheat grown here, it’s that biscuits are the kind of bread we bake here because of the wheat we have.

Robert C. Harding wrote: Maybe because not everyone cares for biscuits? When I first moved to the South and encountered biscuits and gravy, I thought I had mistakenly been served pig slop. No thank you.

None of this is why your biscuits suck. It's about cutting in the butter. That's all. Use super cold butter. Cut it in just barely. Press and bake. I don't even bother to roll or cut anymore. Perfect biscuits everytime.https://t.co/pT96XuNdzT — hidden dragon (@anyane) November 27, 2018

Biscuits in the American South are serious business y’all (and serious science, and serious ponderance of food distribution systems) https://t.co/luZcFyynM8 — Lisa Du (@lisadont) November 27, 2018

One of my favorite feelings is discovering a fact that casts a new light on personal experiences such that they finally make sense. Case in point:https://t.co/axenvWqial — Steven Buccini (@stevenbuccini) November 25, 2018

Interesting! Had I known this, I might have started making my own in New York instead of embarking on a quest to find the perfect biscuit at a restaurant. https://t.co/YaU0Js05gA — Linda Leseman (@lindasusername) November 22, 2018

Amanda Mull replies:

When I wrote about finally figuring out that regional flour variation causes the persistent gap in quality between biscuits in the South and those outside of it, responses came in a few varieties. Among them was a small group of people insisting that their (or their mother’s, or grandmother’s) biscuits were absolutely wonderful, despite the fact that they use bread flour, cornmeal, sand, or quick-dry cement instead of the flour traditionally used in the region where biscuits are a centuries-old staple.

As an obstinate person myself, I respect the obstinance of people who refuse to let food science or the hands-on experience of professional bakers offend the memory of grandma’s biscuits. That doesn’t change the fact that flour choice is elemental to absolutely all baking, and the varying gluten content of wheat flours plays an essential role in creating the wildly varying textures of things such as chewy pizza crusts and light, fluffy cakes. Anyone who’s eaten both wouldn’t be surprised to hear that they contain different ingredients. When you’re creating something that’s mostly flour, the flour matters a lot.