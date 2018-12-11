Luckily for me, the magic of middle-class white privilege meant I had a connection at a U.S. automaker that got my foot in the door to a contract white-collar job, which became permanent after a year and a half of solid work. I’ve been a salaried employee here for the past three years, during which I have bought a house, had good insurance, and built up my savings a little bit. Other than my student loan and mortgage, I have zero debt. For a Millennial, that’s pretty damn good, and a relative rarity. Now, with the downturn coming and U.S. automakers announcing layoffs, I’ve been told seniority will be a major factor in determining who gets eliminated. So once again, Millennials, seemingly the promise of the future for any company, are the first to be sacrificed to protect Boomers’ and Gen Xers’ jobs. No idea what I will do after this, how I’ll keep paying the mortgage I just got. And I regret even more the huge student-loan bill I still have, despite paying on it for years.

Part of me feels like this is the punishment for the hubris of assuming that things that are going well will continue to go well. Newton’s first law of motion doesn’t apply to Millennial careers. Every foothold we get in the economy, and in society, is tenuous. Most of us came up through service-industry jobs, where the threat of firing is omnipresent, but I made the foolish mistake of getting comfortable in my cushy job, forgetting that as a Millennial, I was just as vulnerable as ever.

This is why we are frustrated with the modern economy. It’s not just the smug advice from Boomers and Gen Xers telling us we aren’t working hard enough or saving enough or being responsible; it’s knowing that they will actively throw us overboard at the first opportunity to protect themselves, as also evidenced by their behavior in national politics with regard to the environment and the immense national debt they’ve racked up. The Old Order doesn’t care about us. So why should we care about preserving it?

Name Withheld Upon Request

Detroit, Mich.

I’m 30 years old. A Millennial.

The American dream has turned into a list of possessions. One house. Two cars. One spouse. Two and a half children. A dog. The author of this article subtly, perhaps unconsciously, encourages this list and the “social contract” to which he refers by complaining that we got a bad deal because we don’t have what people say we should have. He implies that we should have and value what previous generations had and valued. He implies that our success and wealth as a generation are about material possessions. The author seems to take this Federal Reserve study and proclaim to the world that he is indeed righteously envious of his friend’s Instagram postings on food and travel. Despite being the most “educated” generation of Americans (let’s not confuse being educated with simply attending school), we are also the most diverse, the most traveled, and generally the most privileged. I guarantee that there is a huge statistical difference between the percentage of Millennials who studied abroad in college and the percentage who did so in our parents’ generation. Despite not owning houses and cars, we are outstandingly wealthy, though we hardly realize it. We can instantly video-call across the world for free. We no longer need to use CDs to play music; we just push a few buttons and stream it instantly. We can take online college courses and learn just about anything for free.