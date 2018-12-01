Second, there are high levels of inequality in experiences within graduate programs. I have benefited from supportive and readily available advisors and dissertation-committee members, but not every graduate student has a positive experience. In addition, departments have diverse social environments, some of which—due to isolation or social drama—are not conducive to students’ mental health.

Samuel Fishman

Ph.D. Candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C.

As a Ph.D. student at the No. 2 doctoral program in my field, I can attest to how grueling, trying, and downright tear-inducing graduate school can be. However, I felt that this article utilized poor argumentation and bad science to prove its point. The author took the results from one study on one sample of students from one subject area from a group of elite universities, and then appeared to generalize the results to all graduate students. There are several reasons why we should not generalize these findings to graduate students overall, including that students in economics programs can be different from students in other fields in meaningful ways, and that most graduate students are not studying at elite universities.

Furthermore, the initial anecdote of a student who aspired to finish their Ph.D. quickly, but then dropped out due to severe stress, is a poor representation of how stress in graduate school can lead to mental-health issues. Finishing a Ph.D. in two years is virtually unheard of, and anyone who honestly believes that he will accomplish that is probably someone who is very hard on himself to begin with, and has unrealistic expectations of what graduate school is truly like.

Emma E. Navajas

Chapel Hill, N.C.

I agree with Alia Wong’s characterization that graduate school can have a terrible impact on the mental health of its students. A few years ago, I graduated from a graduate program in English, rhetoric, and technical communication, and during my time in the program I experienced the same mental stress she describes. The stress may have been greater than that of some of my peers because I also worked as a graduate assistant and taught while in school, but I know that a majority of the other graduate assistants were also taking antianxiety medication and/or going through counseling.

It is my experience that graduate school offers ever-increasing pressures that compound. The workload is immediately more significant and more difficult. Fair enough. But then pressures begin to unveil themselves. Failing a class could mean pushing my graduate date out by two years, costing me tens of thousands of dollars and lost earning potential. Not completing the thesis process on time at any part of the way could mean the same. Then there is the ante of working as a graduate assistant. Sure, I save money and gain experience, but there are increased stakes. There is an increased workload, too: Grading 25 research essays at the end of a quarter in which I have my own essays to complete and submit could take more than a hundred hours of work, in addition to participating in classes and teaching.