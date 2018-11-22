“In the spirit of a holiday when people, in claustrophobic proximity to their loved ones, feel compelled to take stronger-than-usual positions on issues of even minuscule import,” Joe Pinsker wrote this week, “I have a conclusion to share: The correct time to eat Thanksgiving dinner is 4 p.m.”

Pinsker is right—although not necessarily about dinnertime. Many do take stronger-than-usual positions on issues during Thanksgiving. And one such (highly contentious) issue is the question of when to eat dinner.

On Tuesday, Shan Wang asked readers of The Daily, The Atlantic’s nightly newsletter, to weigh in: “If you’re participating in a family Thanksgiving—or a Friendsgiving—this year, tell us: When is the correct time to start dinner, and why?” Several readers responded to the newsletter callout, while others wrote to us separately.

The earliest suggested time? Noon. Eating dinner midday, Anne Fitzpatrick from Albuquerque, New Mexico, argued, “allows time to cook without spending all day at it, time for a walk afterwards or for the kids and families to play outside,” and is “early enough so young children and older folks who need a nap can get one.” As for cleanup: “Do dishes later.”

For similar reasons, Jeanette Cook advocated for a 1:30 p.m. dinner. An early start time, she added, “ensures that the cook only has to prepare one meal on Thursday because there will be leftovers for those few who want to (foolishly) eat again at 6 or 7 p.m.” Bob Sassone—who thinks “if you’re just starting your Thanksgiving prep at 9 a.m., you’re doing it wrong”—explained that eating dinner between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. allows guests to get back on the road early, others who aren’t eating with you to come over for coffee or dessert, and even time for you to visit someone else. “If you’re worried about it ruining lunch,” he finished, “this is not a day for the meals of ‘lunch’ and ‘dinner.’ It’s the day for one big meal, and it’s called ‘Thanksgiving.’”