It sickens me and saddens me. And it’s also how I make a living.

Melissa Zuk

New York, N.Y.

The article asks if this is the beginning of a trend where the wealthy have their own private police, education, healthcare, etc. The answer is no. This is not the beginning of a trend—that trend began hundreds of years ago. The wealthy have always been able to hire bodyguards or private security, private doctors from the best hospitals, private schools with elite status and so on. The private firefighter is just an extension of that because of the location. It’s similar to wealthy businessmen who hired private ships to guard their merchant fleets in the 1700s. Personally, I’m not bothered by this as long as those people continue to pay into the community fund for these services as well. The day that they try to say, “Since I have my own police, I won’t pay for that with my taxes” or “Since I paid for private school, I won’t pay into the state school taxes,” then we will have a problem.

Philip Katz

Langhorne, Pa.

I am a retired firefighter from California with 30 years’ experience. I appreciated the article and felt it presented a fairly balanced perspective, with the brief exception of the implication that contract firefighters are “better” because they aren’t public service employees. It is my experience that public service employees are some of the most highly trained and capable responders around. What contract firefighters provide is not better service, but rather additional manpower, as stated by David Torgerson, president of Wildfire Defense Systems. No one should be bothered if insurance companies hire contractors to protect their clients. It actually frees up public-sector firefighters to protect others’ property. This should be recognized as the win-win situation it is.

Scott Smith

Eagle, Idaho

I appreciate your article on the Kardashians’ mansion being protected by a private fire crew. It does feel, as you put it, uniquely 2018. However, there were a few points made that didn’t fully match up with what I’ve seen on the line, and at fire camps while working for the U.S. Forest Service in eastern Oregon and Washington.

Perhaps it’s ego, but I think the USFS crews are the gold standard in wildland firefighting, followed by various state agencies (most prominently Cal Fire), followed lastly by contract crews. In both professionalism and experience required to attain positions of authority, the USFS crews are the standard. The claim, then, that the contract crews hired in order to protect certain properties are somehow more elite or adept than agency crews seems misinformed. Instead, it’s possible that because these crews are brought in to protect one property, rather than triage anything in the potential burn zone, their results appear better than what agency crews produce. While I’ve never interacted with a property-specific crew in person, I can assure you that individual property protection is much simpler than whole fire containment given the weather conditions in southern California.