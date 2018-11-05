I will say that baseball’s current obsession with analytics reminds me of how bland, poll-tested politics has robbed that sphere of its vitality. And the unfettered greed of everybody in the sport is disheartening. I’d go to a lot more games if a beer didn’t cost so much.

One technical change that could improve the game: Move the fences back. MLB evidently thinks that fans demand lots and lots of home runs, but when every batter comes to the plate swinging for the fences, a lot of the game’s complexity and beauty is lost.

Rob Lewis

Langley, Wash.

I’m 61 and a lifelong baseball fan. Each October, I watch the World Series and am almost always satisfied. The Series doesn’t need the hype that always seems to surround the Super Bowl or NBA finals; the night games, the October chill, the faces of the players and managers in the dugouts are all compelling to me.

I admit that there are more pitching changes than I’d like, but one reason that teams such as the Red Sox, Yankees, and others play long games—which is a testament to their success—is that their hitters are patient and make pitchers work deep counts. The game lasts longer because of that, but I don’t see this as a flaw of the game itself.

I agree that the four wild cards have been an asset to the game, but I’m afraid I don’t see eye to eye with you on limiting extra innings, on lamenting the lack of star power (another satisfying element of many past World Series has been watching a Steve Pearce or a Mark Lemke get locked-in and lift their team when the stars aren’t quite getting it done), or that we need a “livelier” version of the game. Perhaps I’m in the minority, but I just don’t see how this Series was bad for the game.

Mike Canning

Oak Park, Ill.

The article left out a major reason for declining attendance and viewership of major sporting events in general: The cost of tickets and media to view them.

Steve Rova

Lincoln City, Ore.

Playoff baseball is a “dreadful chore,” according to Hayley Glatter. No, the recent World Series was lots of fun: The eighteen-inning game that could have turned the tide for the Dodgers but didn’t; the clever pitching strategies by Red Sox manager Alex Cora; the joyful home-run trots; the unexpected heroes. Fans, regardless of their loyalties, were privileged to witness one of history’s best baseball teams slug, throw, and think its way to victory. Great stuff for those who love the sport.

Jim McMahon

Honolulu, Hawaii

Patience and a respect for the past. This is what baseball has to offer the contemporary world, a valuable counterweight to the instant gratification and worship of the new that diminish modern life.

Yes, small tweaks can be made to improve the pace of play. But perhaps we should acknowledge that baseball is no longer and will not return to being America’s game (or Canada’s, for that matter); that it will have fewer fans as time goes on; and, that there will be less money made and fewer millionaire players. So what? Does everything have to be measured in terms of popularity and money? The cancer in our economic system is the fundamental assumption of growth. It will consume the planet and kill us all. Maybe growth isn’t the answer for baseball, either. Keep the game the same, settle for fewer fans, and manage the steady state instead of championing the malignancy of constant growth. Some say that baseball is a great metaphor for life. Perhaps, in settling, it can be a sobering metaphor for our collective future as well.