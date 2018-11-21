Yaneth Jimenez

My parents are also immigrants so it really touched me. Just imagining getting separated from my family, is terrible. I am sooo glad that you and your son got reunited.

Natalie

I felt sad because I remember a time when my mother didn’t have papers and my parents were divorced as well. Everyday I would worry about my mother and what would happen if I.C.E. ever found her.

Angelica Orona

Dear Anita and Jenri,

My name is Keyla, I’m 13 years old and I’m an eighth grade student at the school Impact Academy in California. Yesterday I saw the video in The Atlantic and seriously I cried. I’m so sorry that you and your son came to this country in search of a better life, especially for Jenri, but instead of that you were separated. I’m truly embarrassed to live in a country so inhumane that it would separate families in that way. I believe that it’s sick that people would be so cold-hearted to put a five-year-old boy and his parents in that situation. The truth is I can’t find the words to describe how unjust this country is. Your story affected me so much that in truth I can’t imagine the hell that you lived away from your son for so much time. I also can’t imagine how Jenri felt to not have his mom with him for so long. The simple fact that you spent Jenri’s birthday without being with him is very sad. Really, it broke my heart to see your son reject you when you reunited. I know that the fault isn’t the parents’, that your intention was only to come to give your kids a better future. You’ll see that with time Jenri will understand that it’s not your fault and that you only came for him. My whole class and I really admire you a lot. You’ll see that things will get better. I’m really sorry that you had to go through that. Have faith and strength. We hope that soon this country will change in a good way that keeps in mind that people who are immigrants really formed this country. The United States is made up of strong people. Without immigrants this country would not be the same. Take care, the country is conscious of all this and very soon things will change.

Sincerely,

Keyla Amador

I understand why you left your home in Honduras, I am from El Salvador and from the stories my family who lives there tell us, it is [truly] sad the amount of violence in Central America and the only way to be safe is to leave.

Melissa Martinez

It was very awful to see the way you guys are being treated. I have family in Mexico and I would hate to see that happen to them if they came to the U.S. I was glad to see that the lady helped you reunite with your son.

Melissa Delgado

Dear Anita and Jenri,

Good day, my name is Monica De La Paz, I’m 13 years old and I attend the school Impact Academy in the eighth grade. My teacher showed us your video in The Atlantic, and it made me feel a lot of different emotions. From the start of the video I felt bad for both of them, especially when they mentioned that Jenri had had his birthday during the separation. I have a little brother and sister that are around Jenri’s age, and just the idea of them being separated from us was really awful to think about.